International Maritime Organisation to help Ukraine restore grain corridor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the International Maritime Organisation adopted a resolution on supporting Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 4 December

Quote: "Today, the Assembly of the International Maritime Organisation adopted a resolution in support of our efforts in the Black Sea – Ukraine's success in restoring navigation and establishing a new grain corridor. By the way, this export corridor has already yielded results – more than 7 million tonnes of cargo."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the International Maritime Organisation will now assist in Ukraine’s endeavours. The appropriate decision to assess the technical support Ukraine requires for the regular operation of the sea corridor is now in place.

The president also praised Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which transported 14 million tonnes of cargo in November. This is a record figure since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

