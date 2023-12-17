An international master and young Detroit chess players created 'stunning' scene at DIA

On the Friday evening of Dec. 8, New York native Justus Williams arrived at the Detroit Institute of Arts dressed to impress in a crisp black suit and brown dress shoes for his chess date with 50 young Detroit players and their supporters.

Not only did Williams’ shoes possess a sparkling shine, they evidently were comfortable, because the 25-year-old chess international master calmly paced the floor of the DIA’s Walter B. Ford Great Hall in a clockwise direction for three hours without a break, going from player to player during a simultaneous exhibition presented by the Detroit City Chess Club.

And when the exhibition was finally halted by the presenters at 8:25 p.m., with about 10 players that still had their original matches in progress, Williams had nothing but praise for the youngsters and the city they represented.

International Master Justus Williams plays chess simultaneously against selected members of the Detroit City Chess Club in the Great Hall at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

“Detroit is lit and the youth are so cool,” said Williams, who began playing chess when he was 8 years old and was featured in “Brooklyn Castle,” a documentary about Intermediate School 318 in Brooklyn, which in 2012 became the first middle school team to win the United States Chess Federation’s national high school championship. “This was a cool event, and I would never want to be in a kid’s face for an hour or more without building a rapport. The kids feel the same way, so I enjoyed talking to them. And it’s always encouraging to see kids excited about playing chess.”

During the chess exhibition, excitement was more often seen rather than heard, as the young players — ranging in age from 7 to 17 — quietly concentrated on their boards. For the participants that had experienced tournament play, the “simul” did not present an opportunity to win a trophy. However, the organizers of the event say a far greater reward awaited each player who had a chance to come face-to-face with an international master just 17 days before Christmas.

International Master Justus Williams plays chess simultaneously against selected members of the Detroit City Chess Club in the Great Hall at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

“There have been years when we have had our 'Thinkers Tournaments' around the holidays and some of our kids and volunteers have gotten into the spirit with holiday-themed clothing and colors. But being able to bring in an international master for a simul at this time of year is a special present in itself,” said Kevin Fite, founder of the Detroit City Chess Club. “Justus Williams is very close to becoming a Grandmaster, but he also is someone our kids can relate to and that means everything. They can go back and look at Justus in the 'Brooklyn Castle' documentary and they see a young man no older than the kids we have playing tonight and this allows them to see what is possible. This also shows our kids how large and diverse the chess community really is. Our coaches and parents signed the kids up for tonight and we had players from public, private and charter schools, along with a few Girl Scouts, and now they see that an international master from New York is also a part of their chess community.”

Mekhi Howard, a sixth grader at Ralph J. Bunche Preparatory Academy in Detroit, is a part of the chess community that Fite described. And at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Howard was mighty proud that he had earned a draw against an international master when the simul was halted.

International Master Justus Williams plays chess simultaneously against selected members of the Detroit City Chess Club in the Great Hall at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

“I wasn’t scared and I wanted to get a win, but I feel great because I put in a lot of time to earn that draw,” Howard said, holding a sheet of paper showing the moves he made on the chess board during the evening. “I look forward to playing him again. And next time, I’m going for the win.”

Clarence Stafford, a freshman at Detroit King High School, missed out on scoring a draw by just a few minutes. He credited his overall mental approach for allowing him to stay alive on the board for hours as he participated in a simul for the first time.

“I really didn’t think about sitting across from an international master, I approached it like I was playing someone closer to my rating,” said Stafford, who has been playing chess for about five years. “It went well. I lost, but I didn’t lose as bad as I thought I was going to and I went into it with the mindset that I was going to win.”

Sidney Moore, 9, of Detroit, looks up at International Master Justus Williams as he gives her advice while playing chess with other selected chess players during the Detroit City Chess Club meetup in the Great Hall at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

In some instances, the intensity displayed by the players was matched by the spectators. That was the case for native Detroiter Abir Ali, who, after finding a place to stand just outside of the playing area with her husband, Andre Sandifer, was frantically texting back and forth with her parents — Mushtaq and Souad Ali — about the playing status of the couple’s youngest son, Rami Sandifer, as the simul was winding down.

“His grandparents want to know how he (Rami Sandifer, a seventh grader at Detroit Prep) is doing,” explained Abir Ali, who confided that she didn’t have enough knowledge about chess to describe her son’s moves in detail, but she understood that he was still playing, which was all that mattered. “Who says you can’t be excited about chess? This is a whole new world for his grandparents because we didn’t play chess and now their grandchildren are playing. They’re curious; they want to know everything that is going on right now; and they think this is a really big deal because their grandson is wearing a suit and he’s playing chess at the DIA.”

As founders of Ali Sandifer, a Detroit-based design studio and workshop with a “fondness for furniture,” Abir Ali and Andre Sandifer have committed much of their professional lives to bringing “intelligence and beauty” to spaces where their creations are present. And on the evening of Dec. 8, Abir Ali was loving the space within the DIA’s Great Hall, along with everything that was taking place.

International Master Justus Williams plays chess simultaneously against selected members of the Detroit City Chess Club in the Great Hall at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

“It’s a beautiful space,” proclaimed Abir Ali, who earlier in the evening recalled with her husband the time their middle son and current Michigan State University student, Ali Sandifer, participated in a simul event at the DIA, which also was presented by the Detroit City Chess Club. “If you’re a young person this evening, you feel valued and special because you’re playing an international master in a stunning space. And if you’re a parent, it’s also a great feeling.

“I love this! My son is not at home playing video games, and instead he is trying to figure out his next move and it looks like he is incredibly keyed in and stimulated by it. That is a parent’s dream.”

