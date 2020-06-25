International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. IMXI was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with IMXI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IMXI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What does smart money think about International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -36% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IMXI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Wilmot B. Harkey and Daniel Mack's Nantahala Capital Management has the number one position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), worth close to $26.5 million, amounting to 1% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Parsa Kiai of Steamboat Capital Partners, with a $23.4 million position; 4.6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions comprise David Park's Headlands Capital, David Harding's Winton Capital Management and Joseph Samuels's Islet Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Headlands Capital allocated the biggest weight to International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), around 16.2% of its 13F portfolio. Steamboat Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 4.6 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IMXI.