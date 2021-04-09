International Notice Out for MIT Grad Fugitive Who Murdered Army Vet

Bryan Ke
·1 min read

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a red notice on Qinxuan Pan, an MIT graduate student who shot and killed U.S. Army veteran and Yale student Kevin Jiang in February.

Pan’s red notice, issued through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), states the 29-year-old suspect is distinguishable by his facial hair, birthmark on his chin and “may require corrective lenses and wear glasses,” Yale Daily News reported.

A red notice is “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” Interpol wrote on its website. Pan’s notice is not an arrest warrant, but an “international wanted persons notice.”

Law enforcement agencies usually place a red notice in private for their use. Out of roughly 62,000 red notices in Interpol, only 7,000 of them are made public.

“The U.S. Marshals and the New Haven Police Department are still working diligently on this fugitive case,” U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said in a statement, New Haven Register reported.

Pan fatally shot Jiang on Feb. 6 near Nash and Lawrence Streets. Days after the murder, the U.S. Marshals issued a $10,000 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of Pan. In March, the New Haven police obtained an arrest warrant on the suspect. He is being charged with murder and second degree larceny.

The suspect was last seen in Atlanta on Feb. 11.

Anyone with information about Pan can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

Featured Image via New Haven Police Department (left), Kevin Jiang (right)

