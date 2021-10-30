International opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit

FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy and other countries wrote U.S. lawmakers saying a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit violates international trade rules, according to a joint letter made public Saturday.

A group of 25 ambassadors to Washington wrote U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration late Friday saying "limiting eligibility for the credit to vehicles based on their U.S. domestic assembly and local content is inconsistent with U.S. commitments made under WTO multilateral agreements."

The U.S. Congress is considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. Only U.S. built vehicles would be eligible for the $12,500 credit after 2027, under a House proposal released this week.

Canada and Mexico have issued separate statements in the last week opposing the plan. The U.S. State Department declined to comment Saturday and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal is backed by President Joe Biden, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and many congressional Democrats, but opposed by major international automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and BMW AG.

A dozen foreign automakers wrote California's two senators on Friday urging them to abandon the plan that they said would discriminate against the state.

UAW President Ray Curry said the provision will "create and preserve tens of thousands of UAW members' jobs" and "would be a win for auto manufacturing workers."

The EV tax credits would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years and disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

The ambassadors that also include Poland, Sweden, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Malta, Finland, Romania and Greece said the legislation would harm international automakers.

They said it "would violate international trade rules, disadvantage hard-working Americans employed by these automakers, and undermine the efforts of these automakers to expand the U.S. EV consumer market to achieve the (Biden) administration’s climate goals."

The letter added it "puts U.S. trading partners at a disadvantage."

Autoworkers at the foreign automakers in the countries that wrote are nearly all unionized but not in the United States.

"Our governments support workers’ right to organize. It is a fundamental right and should not be used in the framework of tax incentives, setting aside the opportunities for nearly half of America autoworkers," they wrote.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dems trying to include help for immigrants in Biden plan

    Senate Democrats were preparing to try letting millions of immigrants stay temporarily in the U.S. as part of the party's massive economic plan, people involved in the effort said Thursday, as the White House released an outline of President Joe Biden's trophy domestic legislation. While that effort's odds of succeeding were unclear, supporters were celebrating Biden's inclusion of $100 billion for immigration programs in his pared-down framework. Helping immigrants has long been a major goal for progressive Democrats.

  • The US needs as many as 7 million homes to solve its housing crisis. Congress is offering about 1 million instead.

    Biden's social-spending plan still includes $150 billion for housing. Yet that's down from $359 billion, and it likely won't meet the nationwide need.

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.

  • All eyes may be on Virginia's next governor, but Hala Ayala is running to be second in command

    Afro Latina Democrat Hala Ayala wants to make history as the first female, Latina lieutenant governor in Virginia in the upcoming, high-stakes elections.

  • Biden's climate leadership is on the line at UN climate summit

    President Biden is about to have his first big opportunity to rally global climate action as he visits Rome for the G20 meeting and Glasgow for the crucial COP26 climate summit.The big picture: Biden will arrive in Glasgow on Monday with a significant new goal: $555 billion in climate-related spending. But tensions with China, lingering mistrust of the U.S. on climate and the inherent difficulties of corralling 197 countries are all working against him.Get market news worthy of your time with Ax

  • House Dems pressure Manchin to voice BBB support to comfort progressives

    The House whip operation is working to convince Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to issue a more forceful statement in support of President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending plan, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Vote counters in the House need help to convince progressive lawmakers to vote for the companion bipartisan infrastructure bill — and they're looking for Manchin to deliver. A deal Democrats hoped for Thursday stalled amid the intraparty standoff.Stay on top of

  • RHOM Is Back! Meet the Cast: Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein & Larsa Pippen Return

    The new Real Housewives of Miami season, premiering in December, also includes the first out gay Housewife to be cast in the franchise

  • Union, John Deere Reach Tentative Deal That Could End Strike

    Workers voted down the last agreement by an overwhelming margin.

  • Boeing is upping production of its 737 MAX cash cow despite Chinese airlines still not being allowed to accept deliveries

    The increase in production may be too ambitious without delivering to China, which is one of the MAX's biggest potential markets in the world.

  • Could Alec Baldwin be charged? Who is liable in Halyna Hutchins' death? Legal experts weigh in

    Legal experts weigh the potential legal ramifications of the Alec Baldwin prop gun accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21.

  • Sudan coup leader says he'll appoint new premier within week

    In an interview with Russia’s state-owned Sputnik news agency published Friday, Abdel-Fattah Burhan said the new premier will form a cabinet that will share leadership of the country with the armed forces. “We have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held," Burhan said in the interview. On Monday, Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok, many government officials and political leaders in a coup condemned by the United States and the West.

  • Is Netflix Good For The Jews?

    First Shtisel, then Unorthodox, then My Unorthodox Life, with more in the works: The algorithm has found a huge audience that can’t get enough content about Haredi Jews. Not everyone is happy about it.View Entire Post ›

  • Bam Adebayo’s name now in rafters among Miami Heat greats. He’s using it as motivation

    The ceremony was brief, maybe two-and-a-half minutes during halftime of the Miami Heat’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

  • Raptors still hopeful of a potential Goran Dragic trade

    Yet I continue to hear that nothing has changed - to this point - when it comes to a potential Dragić relocation. The Raptors are surely still hopeful that a yet-to-materialize trade market does develop. Dragić is earning $19.4 million in the final ...

  • High court adds climate change, immigration cases to docket

    Over the objections of the Biden administration, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider a climate change case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The court also said it would hear a Republican-led immigration challenge. Both are unusual, however, in that the Biden administration either has changed or said it will change the rules at the center of each case.

  • REPORT: Raiders have had trade discussions involving DE Clelin Ferrell

    REPORT: Raiders have had trade discussions involving DE Clelin Ferrell

  • We won't have electric airplanes until battery tech improves

    We are nearing the age of electric airplanes, just need the batteries to get stronger and lose a bit of weight.

  • University of Florida bars professors from testifying in voting rights case

    The University of Florida is barring three professors from providing testimony in a case to overturn the state's new voting law, AP reports.Driving the news: The university in a statement on Saturday said that allowing professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin to be paid experts for plaintiffs disputing the law would be "adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • S Koreans send off former President Roh in small funeral

    Dozens of relatives and dignitaries gathered in South Korea’s capital on Saturday to pay their final respects to former President Roh Tae-woo, a key participant in a 1979 military coup who later won a landmark democratic election before his political career ended with imprisonment for corruption and treason. Pandemic restrictions limited the size of funeral services for Roh, who died Tuesday at the age of 88 from complications from various illnesses. President Moon Jae-in’s decision to hold a state funeral for Roh was controversial because of his links to the coup and a bloody suppression of pro-democracy protesters in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980 that killed around 200 people and injured hundreds of others.

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.