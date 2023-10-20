International organization recognizes LCSO for 'pioneering' Anatomy of a Homicide Project

The Leon County Sheriff's Office won an international award Tuesday for their work on understanding the violent crimes in their community.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police recognized Sheriff Walt McNeill and the rest of the department with the IACP/ Simsi Leadership in Law Enforcement Research award for LCSO's 2021 Anatomy of a Homicide Project.

What did the study find? 'Anatomy of a Homicide': LCSO murder analysis points to youth, poverty, data disconnect with TPD

Researchers poured over five years of homicide cases between 2015 and 2020 to learn the commonalities between the people, conditions and circumstances contributing to homicides in the capital city and county.

"The agency recognized the importance of becoming more data-driven in addressing crime, which led to the initiation of this groundbreaking project," LCSO said in a news release

For the first-of-its-kind study, LCSO collaborated with the Florida Sheriffs Association to specifically analyze victims and suspects, locations, timing, weapons used, circumstances and primary contributing factors of a homicide.

"This innovative initiative focuses on preventing homicides and non-fatal shootings, improving the quality of life for individuals and neighborhoods affected by violent crime and addressing the underlying causes of violence," LCSO said in a news release.

Findings showed that the poorest neighborhoods and ZIP codes experienced the most homicides, suspects were most likely Black males between the ages of 15 and 24, majority of assailants had criminal histories and gang violence accounted for nearly half of all homicides.

Florida State University's College of Criminology and Criminal Justice released an update and expansion of LCSO's work Oct. 13, providing more insight about the violent crimes affecting Tallahassee's communities.

Data was collected from June 2019 to June 2023, and the findings resembled much of what LCSO concluded with their research.

A few key discoveries show that gun violence was mostly concentrated in four neighborhoods, homicide rates have nearly doubled over the past decade, victims and suspects were typically Black males in their 20s, homicides were significantly more likely to involve acquaintances and less than one third of all cases were officially cleared.

'It's breaking them': Amid guns and poverty, Black teens often wind up in survival mode

Between these two comprehensive studies, local law enforcement agencies and leaders are working together to implement targeted intervention and prevention strategies.

The Tallahassee-Leon County Council on the Status of Men and Boys was established in 2022 to help develop and execute strategies based on LCSO's project. They are now working with FSU as well to spark change and create a safer community.

