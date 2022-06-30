International Paper 2021 Sustainability Report

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- International Paper Company

International Paper is building a better future, guided by our Vision 2030 goals and driven by our people. We are committed to being a force for good in our communities. And we are using resources responsibly and efficiently, ensuring our business is safe, successful and sustainable for generations to come.

At International Paper, driving sustainable outcomes is core to our corporate values and business strategy. We rely on the daily actions and personal accountability of each of our employees and business partners for our success. We instill trust and respect, the underpinnings of our reputation, through sound governance practices.

The four pillars of our Vision 2030 goals – healthy and abundant forests, sustainable operations, renewable solutions and thriving people and communities - remain core to our operations and define our sustainability strategy for the decade ahead. The goals embody our commitment to advance a more circular economy and contribute to a low carbon future, while prioritizing community resilience and the safety of our employees.

Highlights of our 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Healthy and Abundant Forests: Healthy and Abundant Forests: 66% of our fiber came from sources that were verified as meeting our Healthy and Abundant Forests Goal

Sustainable Operations: 35% greenhouse gas reduction target approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), placing International Paper among the first North American pulp and paper producers to receive approval

Renewable Solutions: 5M tons of recovered fiber each year, making International Paper one of the largest users of recovered fiber in the world

Thriving People and Communities: 13.6M people positively impacted through our community engagement programs

We are implementing our Vision 2030 goals with the leadership of our employees throughout our entire organization. Our goals were designed in anticipation of the social, environment and economic challenges that lie ahead, such as climate change, resource scarcity, demographic shifts and continued technological breakthroughs.

Our Vision 2030 framework is our north star for the next decade, guiding our journey to ensure our business delivers sustainable outcomes. We have established a governance structure led by senior leadership that integrates environmental, social and governance considerations throughout our organization, from the C-Suite to the facility floor, and we are committed to building a better future for people, the planet and our company.

