International Paper (IP) Up 15.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Zacks Equity Research
·4 min read

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for International Paper (IP). Shares have added about 15.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is International Paper due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

International Paper Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y

International Paper reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line also declined 31% year over year from $1.09 reported in the prior year quarter due to higher input and operating costs.

Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of 39 cents in fourth-quarter 2020 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 42 cents.

Net sales declined 5% to $5.24 billion in the fourth quarter from the year-ago quarter. The top line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.26 billion.

Adjusted cost of sales was $3,654 million, up 1% from the prior-year quarter’s $3,620 million. Gross profit declined 16% year over year to $1,585 million. Adjusted selling and administrative expenses fell 10% year over year to $396 million during the reported quarter. Adjusted operating profit was $296 million, reflecting year-over-year plunge of 31% due to higher input and operating costs.

Segment Performance

Industrial Packaging: Sales in this segment remained flat year over year at $3.8 billion. Operating profit fell 29% year over year to $431 million.
Global Cellulose Fibers: In the reported quarter, the segment’s sales inched up 1% to $582 million from the prior-year quarter. The segment incurred an operating loss of $114 million in the quarter under review, compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $45 million.

Printing Papers: Sales of this segment amounted to $802 million, reflecting a plunge of 25% from the year-earlier quarter. The segment’s operating profit declined 27% year over year to $80 million in fourth-quarter 2020.

Financial Position

Cash and temporary investments aggregated $595 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $511 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Through 2020, the company returned $800 million to shareholders and reduced debt by $1.7 billion. As of 2020-end, the company’s long-term debt was at $8.1 billion.
Cash flow from operating activities was $3 billion in 2020 compared with $3.6 billion in the prior year. Free cash flow was $2.3 billion in 2020, flat compared with the prior year.

2020 Results

International Paper’s adjusted earnings per share plunged 37% year over year to $2.80 in 2020 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88. Including one-time items, the bottom line was $1.22, down 60% from the $3.07 in 2019. Sales declined 8% year over year to $20.6 billion from the prior year’s $22.4 billion. The top-line figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, International Paper has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, International Paper has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • As violence surges, some question Portland axing police unit

    Elmer Yarborough got a terrifying call from his sister: She wept as she told him two of his nephews may have been shot in broad daylight as they left a bar in Portland, Oregon. An officer told him one of his nephews was heading to the hospital and the other, Tyrell Penney, hadn't survived. When Penney was killed last summer, unrest was roiling liberal Portland as protesters took to the streets nightly to demand racial justice and defunding police.

  • A YouTuber duo had royal 'experts' comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview before they'd seen it

    YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners paid four royal commentators to speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah.

  • Senate shatters record with longest vote in history as Democrats negotiated the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

    The previous record was held by a June 2019 vote on an amendment to a defense authorization bill that was held open for 10 hours and eight minutes.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday in a session marked by an opposition boycott of the vote and clashes between government supporters and opposition leaders outside the parliament building. Opposition parties boycotted the session, saying the Senate seat defeat was enough to show that Khan no longer enjoyed the confidence of the house, and the vote of confidence was unnecessary. "An illegal session is being called to cheat the Pakistani people," former prime minister and opposition leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told media outside the parliament building.

  • Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

    ... We can put up all the barriers in the world and imagine that they work, but in the end, it adapts and penetrates them,’’ lamented Bollate Mayor Francesco Vassallo. Bollate was the first city in Lombardy, the northern region that has been the epicenter in each of Italy’s three surges, to be sealed off from neighbors because of virus variants that the World Health Organization says are powering another uptick in infections across Europe.

  • Shiite powerhouse al-Sistani helped shape today's Iraq

    One highlight of Pope Francis' historic visit to Iraq is his meeting Saturday with a revered religious leader for Shiite Muslims, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Francis has spent years trying to improve Christian relations with Muslims and has already forged close ties with a prominent Sunni figure, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. The 90-year-old al-Sistani is the top Shiite cleric in Iraq and a powerhouse in the Shiite world.

  • Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence

    Pope Francis walked through a narrow alley in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf for a historic meeting with the country’s top Shiite cleric, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence in a country still reeling from back-to-back conflicts over the past decade. In a gesture both simple and profound, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani welcomed Francis into his spartan home. Afterward, he said religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq’s Christians, and that Christians should live in peace and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis.

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just went for its first drive on Mars, then spotted its own wheel tracks in the dirt

    Perseverance's six-wheel drive leaves quite an imprint in its path. Those wheels are ready to carry the rover over an ancient river delta.

  • An Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid is about to whiz by Earth. When it returns in 8 years, it could cross paths with our satellites.

    On Friday night, the asteroid Apophis will pass by Earth. When it returns in 2029, its orbit may put it on a collision path with some satellites.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Boris Johnson challenges EU after Italy blocks Covid vaccines shipment to Australia

    Boris Johnson has challenged the EU's decision to approve the blockade of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia, warning that the restrictions "endanger" global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, Downing Street questioned the European Commission over its acceptance of the Italian government's decision to use EU-wide export controls to prevent the shipment from going ahead. Asked about the controversy, Mr Johnson's spokesman pointed out that Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, had previously assured the Prime Minister that the controls would not be used in this way. Speaking at the Number 10 daily lobby briefing, the spokesman said: "We're not privy to the specific agreements between other countries and vaccine manufacturers. "However, the PM spoke to President von der Leyen earlier this year, and she confirmed that the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and not intended to restrict exports by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities. "We would expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitments. The global recovery from Covid relies on international collaboration. We are all dependent on global supply chains, and putting in place restrictions endangers global efforts to fight the virus."

  • Wyoming governor quietly mobilized Guard troops in Cheyenne

    While the Wyoming National Guard was sending more than 100 troops to Washington, D.C., to help with security around President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of Guard troops and others in case of violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne. The all-but-undisclosed local deployment Jan. 15-21, specifics of which came to light Friday after an inquiry by The Associated Press, stood in stark contrast with the state's contribution to U.S. Capitol security praised by Gordon and other top Wyoming officials. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, all Republicans — likewise have posed in photos with and lauded the Wyoming troops at the U.S. Capitol but not those working similar duty back home.

  • American Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands safely

    American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue. The possible issue was related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator and not the result of anything related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding, it said. Boeing Co said it was aware of the American flight and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate.

  • Pakistan's PM wins vote of confidence after Senate setback

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections. Khan secured the votes of 178 members of the lower house of Parliament, which is comprised of 340 lawmakers. The 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement —boycotted the assembly’s special session.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down on minimum wage vote reminds some of John McCain

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down vote on Friday reminded many of when the late Sen. John McCain tanked Republicans' efforts to overthrow Obamacare.

  • Sabres coach on hot seat; GM says team's play 'unacceptable'

    Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger is on the hot seat for overseeing a high-priced and underperforming team that has won just twice in its past 12 games. First-year general manager Kevyn Adams called the team's play “unacceptable” and added “it's flat-out not good enough” during a wide-ranging conference call on Friday. Adams was short on specifics when it came to Krueger, saying “everything is under evaluation.”