International Paper (NYSE:IP) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.4625

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.4625 per share on the 15th of March. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

International Paper's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. But before making this announcement, International Paper's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 18.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

International Paper Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.05 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.85. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. International Paper has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On International Paper's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that International Paper has the ability to continue this into the future. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for International Paper (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

