International Paper (NYSE:IP) investors are sitting on a loss of 6.9% if they invested a year ago

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 15% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the International Paper share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

The fact that the dividend has fallen is probably weighing on the share price, as it implies some form of business stress.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

International Paper is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, International Paper's TSR for the last 1 year was -6.9%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in International Paper had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.9% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand International Paper better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for International Paper that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

