International Plight: Admits To U.S. MBA Programs Can’t Get Loans

Luis should be enjoying one of the most exciting times of his life. Instead, it’s turning into one of the worst.

Luis was recently admitted to a top-20 MBA program in the United States. He should be happily preparing for the life-changing experience of pursuing an elite MBA, a lifting-up into a new career — and life — trajectory.

But Luis, a native of Brazil, is not happy. He’s seriously concerned, to the point of desperation.

After an arduous application journey that saw him waitlisted at one top school, rejected at a couple, and finally accepted to a program he sees as a perfect fit, Luis might not be able to attend — because of money. He can’t secure a loan because of new restrictions by a top lender, and he can’t afford the cost without one.

‘I’M SURE THAT IT IS NOT A PERSONAL CREDIT RISK’

“The payments, for me with my wife and my daughter, it’s almost $200,000,” says Luis, who asked that his real name not be used for fear that he end up on a loan “blacklist” or offend his school. For the same reason, Poets&Quants is not naming the school where Luis gained admission this January to join the MBA Class of 2023.

“All we have are a little value of savings, but not the total amount.”

Luis is not alone in his plight. He is close to three other Brazil citizens and another from Peru, all admits to the same top-20 U.S. business school, working together to sort out their loan situation. He says the others’ total cost projection is lower than his, hovering around the $175,000 range.

Because Luis and the others have no U.S. co-signer and their school is not among those — like MIT and Harvard Business School — that have credit unions that co-sign loans on behalf of their students, they were counting on financing from Prodigy, the fintech platform founded by INSEAD MBAs in 2007. Prodigy has helped thousands of international students in all fields navigate the daunting regulatory edifice that faces non-citizens. But contending with the dramatically heightened volume of B-school applications in 2020 and 2021 — amid a landscape complicated by travel restrictions and consulate closures stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — Prodigy is being more selective in its loans this year. Luis and his friends are among an increasing number of rejected applicants.

Story continues

“Everybody works, everybody’s normal people. I think that our credit is better than the average — I am a lawyer, another guy’s a medical doctor, another one’s an engineer,” says Luis, pointing out that the median starting salary for MBAs graduating from their school is $150,000. He adds that his credit score is just south of 800. “Everybody works and is looking forward to grow in their careers. And so I am sure that it’s not a personal credit risk. I know they hardly ever declined anyone, especially those accepted to a very good business school.”

UNPRECEDENTED APPLICATION VOLUME

Prodigy’s Joel Frisch

Prodigy Finance has helped more than 20,000 students from 135 different countries attend graduate school in the U.S. in the last 13 years, providing more than $1 billion in loans through its collective funding approach that involves a community of alumni, institutions, and qualified private investors. But in March, “bound by regulatory frameworks which preclude us permanently from some markets,” Prodigy expanded its list of countries whose citizens it would not loan to. Permanently excluded markets include Sudan, Sweden, Taiwan, and Belgium; markets excluded temporarily due to funding restrictions include much bigger countries, like the U.S., UK, China, France, Australia, Canada, and Germany.

Prodigy’s Head of Americas Joel Frisch tells Poets&Quants that amid coronavirus, 2020 was the first year that the company had a “disruption” in matching investors to certain regions of the world. “The restricted markets that students may be questioning about are not a change to Prodigy’s model,” he says. “They’re not a change to Prodigy’s desire to help students from these regions. It’s purely a result of matching investors who are interested in investing in those regions, and that’s something that we’ve been able to successfully do over the years. 2020 was the first year where we had disruption there. It affected a small amount of students in 2020, and it’s still impacting a smaller pocket of students.”

Frisch says with regard to Luis and his Brazilian and Peruvian colleagues, “that is 100% a Covid-related issue in matching investors either from or interested in that region to demand.” Brazil is currently, and for the near future, one of the world’s worst Covid-19 hotspots. Restrictions stemming from the pandemic, and others, may improve as the year progresses, he adds.

“We are not a balance sheet lender,” Frisch says. “We don’t lend our own capital. We are a platform that matches high-potential students with what I would deem impactful capital, so investors who are looking for both financial and social returns. The majority of our students come from developing regions of the world, heavy concentrations in your brick countries, if you will: India, Brazil, etc. We’ve been doing this continuously for 13 years, including the crazy year of 2020 in which we were able to bring over 5,000 students to campus when many of our peers and competitors either had to exit or temporarily stop lending.

“Then, as we go into this year, we’re seeing incredible record demand and are seeing applications up almost 50% across all of the different disciplines that we focus on. I know we want to talk about MBAs and business schools in particular, but we obviously now cover a wide variety of schools — with engineering actually running faster even, I would argue, than business schools. Like 2020, Covid disrupted a lot of things, but global investment markets is one, including many potential investors for student loans.

“However, things are starting to turn around, and as we stand here today we are still able to support over 85% of requested markets, with some updates coming very shortly about the others that I know students are very eager to hear about.” He says those updates will come “in the next few months.”

OFFERED $50K BY MPOWER

For admits without a U.S. co-signer, Prodigy is not the only player in the international student loan game. MPOWER Financing, launched by INSEAD MBAs in 2014, also offers loans to students who cannot typically qualify for a loan from other banks or lenders without a co-signer or collateral. But MPOWER offered Luis and his colleagues only $50,000 each — nowhere near enough to pay for two years at their elite MBA program. “That’s the maximum amount they would approve,” Luis says.

Another platform, Nomad Credit, turned them down entirely. Juno, formerly LeverEdge, was launched in 2018 by a pair of Harvard Business School MBAs; it uses group buying power to negotiate better MBA loan rates. Juno has not worked with a lot of international students because it requires a U.S. co-signer; it partners with Nomad on the international front. Juno is, however, gauging interest in an international student loan refinancing negotiation group; more than 900 have signed up to build the group, with a target of 2,000.

“We’re hopeful that because we’re different than the international student lenders, that we don’t have to make money off of this and we can make it enticing enough for an investor to sign up,” Juno co-founder Chris Abkarians tells P&Q. “That’s where we’re at right now.”

‘WHAT ELSE CAN I DO?’

Financing is not a new problem for international students, Abkarians notes.

“What’s kind of crazy about this is, international students have had trouble accessing financing for as far back as anybody who’s directed financing offices have worked there,” he says. “In such an ongoing issue that it hasn’t had as a sustainable solution for so long, that it’s just surprising overall.”

Juno’s Nicolas Echegaray spoke to Luis to see if there was any way to help him and his colleagues. But Luis and the others had already exhausted currently available avenues.

“It’s heartbreaking that there are no options in the market,” Echegaray says. “We are still trying hard to find other sources of funding for them, but I didn’t want to give him false hope.”

Luis says he and his colleagues are becoming resigned to the fact that they may have to turn down the opportunity to study for an MBA at a world-class school, at least this year.

“Most U.S. lenders are not willing to provide loans to international students without a U.S. co-signer,” he says. “We have gone to alternative sources such as international banks, family offices, and investment banks. We don’t have the option to have our school co-sign, so probably we will have to apply to another school, or re-apply, probably next year. We don’t know what to do right now.

“I don’t have another option. What else can I do? Nothing.”

Fellowships at U.S. business schools famously favor domestic students, though every school is different. At Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business, every admit is automatically considered for a scholarship, regardless of country of origin, with special attention paid to “outstanding students who, absent funding, might not attend the Tuck School,” according to Sandra Belisle, Tuck’s assistant director of financial aid. Tuck scholarships range from $10,000 to full tuition, with the average being $29,290. The school also has loan options for international students, including custom loans that do not require a co-signer through which international students are eligible to borrow up to 80% of the cost of attendance annually.

UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business has a loan program for international students that does not require a co-signer, with loans (current interest rate: 5.74%) limited to $40,000 per semester. Peter Johnson, Haas’ assistant dean for the full-time MBA program and admissions, says those parameters will change in the new academic year; what’s important, he says, is that schools give international students every chance to pay their way to enrollment.

“I think what’s important for a school to focus on if they value their international student population is to be continually looking for partner organizations that are willing to serve as a lender,” Johnson tells P&Q. “And in many cases, they will ask the business school to risk share. And I think schools have to be willing to at least have those conversations in order to get options that will work for their student population. Because I think if an institution has this kind of relationship with a lender, then the students are not completely at the mercy of what’s happening in the financial markets.

“One of the challenges is that the economic situation in a number of countries has fluctuated quite a bit during the pandemic. And I think in some cases, students have the funding, but banks are concerned about them being able to pay. We’ve had students who have experienced difficulties in specific countries with getting approval to actually transfer their own money because they’re in a country that has now adopted currency restrictions.”

INSTANT ORIENTATION

Sarah Perez

International students are commonly 40% or more of the MBA population in any given class at U.S. B-schools. Though that number dwindled during the Trump years, it is expected to rebound. Some schools are hoping for — and needing — a rebound more than others. At UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business, the international MBA population dropped to just 11.5% in the fall 2020 incoming class, lower than any other top-25 school.

Sarah Perez, senior academic leader for program strategy for growth & scale at UNC Kenan-Flagler, tells P&Q that her school has an automatic orientation for all MBA admits that includes briefing on financing options. The school really tries to make it an easy process, she says.

“Everything is on our website,” Perez says. “They can look at applying with a co-signer, without a co-signer, whatever their particular situation is. The first thing Susan Brooks, our financial aid assistant director, does when she speaks to students is tell them to apply today. So if you’re thinking about your MBA, you’ve been admitted, you’re looking at Kenan-Flagler or any other school, get in touch and start applying today. The financial situation is different than it was two years ago, and being able to get access to loans and being approved for loans might look a little bit different.”

Perez points to fellowships, but acknowledging that those don’t cover everybody, adds that UNC also works with Discover, the credit and personal finance giant. Discover “has options for international students that are attending Kenan-Flagler. They will loan, if approved, up to $40,000 a year that can be used toward tuition and also expenses.”

Perez says UNC, which currently has one more admission round to go this cycle, is concerned about its international student population, which has fallen more than 60% since 2016.

“We want the most diverse class in every aspect of the word, and international students are a really important piece of that experience for all students — for the international students, but also for the domestic students,” she says. “Learning from each other, networking, learning about cultures, learning about business and other places, it’s a critically important part of the experience, and our numbers were very low. We allowed our international students to defer in July knowing how things were looking, and we think we made the right decision and many of them did differ, and we’re excited that many are planning to come and join us in the fall. We certainly are planning to be in-person in the fall and, and plan to have a very robust international class.”

GETTING CREATIVE

Schools differ widely on their approach to helping international admits. As one student recently wrote to P&Q: “Sorry to conclude this: but many schools don’t seem to care much about this situation and yet in their marketing they are a bit vague about the resources for international students — in other words, apply anyways, and then when they get in, they say, ‘OK now find a way to go.’ Robust transparency at the beginning would save a ton of anguish.

“A decade ago many top schools had relationships with banks and many offered through these banks non-cosigner loans to internationals. Nowadays many have relied on Prodigy to give the loans to international students, and the schools have been lax when Prodigy didn’t/couldn’t deliver. This hurts EVERYONE, I think.”

Eryn Schultz is the founder of Her Personal Finance, an online financial education platform that helps recent MBAs and other high earners get in control of their finances. A 2015 Harvard Business School graduate, she recently wrote about international student loans for Poets&Quants.

For admits like Luis who cannot secure a U.S. co-signer, who are not going to schools that help with loans, and who have been turned down by Prodigy, Schultz says it may be time to get creative.

“I have been told that in this instance people will often choose their program based on where they CAN get funding, but assuming that they have a $10-$30K / year gap after MPOWER loans and financial aid, I would go to my financial aid office and ask them for additional aid to cover the gap. They want you to accept their offer of admission and they might be able to help you since you have exhausted the other options.

“I would also apply for scholarships — there may be some specific to their home country. If they have a $10K gap and can get $5K in scholarships and $5K from their school, that would do it.

“That’s all I can think of other than choosing to go to another program with a better financial aid offer or financing options.”

DON’T MISS WHERE INTERNATIONAL MBA STUDENTS GO IN THE U.S. TOP 50 — AND WHAT THEY’RE PAID AFTER GRADUATING and HOW INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS CAN FINANCE AN MBA IN THE U.S.

The post International Plight: Admits To U.S. MBA Programs Can’t Get Loans appeared first on Poets&Quants.