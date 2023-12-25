International shareholders halt participation in key Russian LNG project

Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the board and the largest shareholder of Novatek

International shareholders in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 pipeline project, including France's TotalEnergies, China's CNPC and CNOOC, and a consortium of Japan's Mitsui and JOGMEC, have declared force majeure on their contracts and suspended their participation in the project due to U.S. sanctions, Russian financial news outlet Kommersant reported on Dec. 25.

Each of these companies owns 10% of the project, while Russia’s Novatek, owned by oligarchs Leonid Mikhelson and Gennady Timchenko, close to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, hold the remaining 60% stake. Each of the shareholders has the right to receive LNG in proportion to its share – Novatek can take 12 million tons per year, while international shareholders take 2 million tons each.

The suspension of shareholder participation means that they will not be responsible for financing the project or fulfilling LNG purchase contracts.

Chinese and Japanese companies have sought waivers from U.S. authorities to continue LNG shipments despite the sanctions.

As a result of the suspension, Arctic LNG 2 will have to sell gas on the spot market, raising concerns about a potential default on external financing of $10.5 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Of this amount, Chinese banks were expected to provide up to $2.75 billion (EUR 2.5 billion), and Russia’s Sberbank, Gazprombank, VEB.RF, and Otkritie were to provide nearly $5 billion (EUR 4.5 billion).

At the end of 2022, Novatek CEO Michelson reported that Arctic LNG 2 had managed to secure $6.6 billion (EUR 6 billion) in external financing.

The project was initially estimated to cost $21 billion but is now expected to exceed $22 billion. After the EU imposed sanctions on the supply of LNG equipment to Russia in 2022, the project underwent changes in terms of energy supply.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 in November. Earlier, Arctic Transshipment LLC, which owns liquefied natural gas terminals in Murmansk and Kamchatka, and project contractors were also sanctioned.

Arctic LNG 2 is critical for Russia’s ambition to more than triple its LNG production by the end of the decade. It includes the construction of three liquefied natural gas production stages, each with a capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. Novatek had planned to start production from first of three lines by the end of the year, with an aim for the supply of the first cargoes from the facility in early 2024.

