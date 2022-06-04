International Shippers Create New Routes To Avoid Russia

Editor OilPrice.com
·7 min read

Europe-Asia cargo transportation through the Caucasus is growing manifold as international shippers seek to avoid Russia and hasten to set up new transit routes.

Cargo transshipment through Central Asia and the Caucasus will grow six times in 2022 compared to the previous year, to 3.2 million metric tons, according to the estimates of an association composed of the major state transportation companies in the region. “This is due to the sharply increased demand for the […] route against the backdrop of recent events taking place in the world,” the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association (TITR) wrote in a May 10 press release.

Russian Railways, which had played a major part in China-Europe cargo transportation, has fallen under American and European sanctions. On top of sanctions making it difficult to work with Russian companies, international shippers are uncertain about the current viability of that route. Others say they decided to ditch the route because of ethical considerations over Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In response, several international shippers have announced new initiatives in recent months redirecting transit to the south.

Danish shipping company Maersk in April launched a revamped rail service through the “Middle Corridor,” as the Central Asia-Caucasus route is often called. It said the route was launched “in response to customers’ ever-changing supply chain needs in the current extraordinary times.”

TITR
TITR


(TITR)

The first train to use the new service left Xi’an, China, on April 13, en route to Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and then across the Black Sea to Romania before arriving in Germany.

“In the current situation, this line is another alternative for logistics companies to stabilize exports,” Gia Min, manager of the international logistics company Ruiang in Xi'an, told Azerbaijan’s state news agency Azertac.

Finnish firm Nurminen Logistics on May 10 began operating a container train from China to Central Europe via the trans-Caspian route after designing the route “in two months from scratch.” Its first train reached Baku on May 27, before heading through the Caucasus and across the Black Sea before going to Finland.

And there are plans to add more freight ships in the Caspian Sea this year, Gaidar Abdikerimov, the Secretary General of TITR Association, said during a panel discussion in April.

Regional states also have been trying to stimulate the new trade routes. On March 31, the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkey signed a declaration on improving the transportation potential through the region. Georgia’s state railway company announced on May 25 that it was cooperating with companies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to create a new shipping route using feeder vessels between ports in Georgia’s Poti and Constanta, in Romania.

The notion of using the trans-Caspian route as an alternative to Russia is not new. For decades, regional countries, along with the European Union, Turkey, and China have been trying to build up transportation routes throughout the region. The effort has continued to gain momentum with the rise of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

In 2017, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad was launched, and transportation volumes have been growing steadily since, in spite of pandemic-related slowdowns.

But its capacity remains limited. “The corridor accounts for about 3-5 percent of the total capacity of northern routes,” Cankat Yildiz, an official from transport company Middle Corridor Logistics, told a panel discussion in March. “It’s a serious option, but this doesn’t mean that it can handle all the demand from the northern side. That’s clear.”

Because the route features several more border crossings than the Russian route, as well as the need for multimodal transfers to cross the sea, it costs more and is slower.

“The main problem with the corridor is that it involves slow and costly ferry legs to cross first the Caspian Sea and then the Black Sea from Georgia to the ports of Romania or Bulgaria or else utilizes an underdeveloped rail route through Turkey,” according to a 2021 report by the Asian Development Bank Institute.

As demand now shifts to the Middle Corridor, there are concerns in the Caucasus that the regional infrastructure is underprepared to handle the potential transportation bonanza.

“We, again, failed to prepare to meet all of this and, sadly, we are having some obstacles in this regard,” Givi Chachanidze, Georgian sales manager at Cosco Shipping Lines, a Chinese transportation company, told Business Media Georgia on May 12.

Related: Citi: Oil Is Overvalued By $50 Per Barrel

Among major infrastructure challenges that need to be addressed, Chachanidze cited the absence of a deepwater port on the Black Sea, the need for better railways, and the fact that the country’s major east-west highway has been under construction for years. Recent transportation demand has surpassed the Georgian railways’ capacity and some orders have had to be canceled, he said.

“We need to start this today, with every effort, this needs to become a national interest because our country is a country in need and this is like a gift that we need to grab,” Chachanidze said.

A decade-long major modernization of Georgia’s railways is expected to be completed this year, which will double its freight transportation capacity. But the Georgian government also two years ago controversially canceled the contract for the Anaklia deepwater port, which had been expected to play a key role in intercontinental transit. Tbilisi still claims that building the port remains a priority.

A dramatic increase in truck waiting times also has been reported at Georgia’s border crossings: On May 19, the Revenue Service of the Georgian Finance Ministry said all customs points were operating under a “special regime” due to “increased transportation freight turnover in the entire region.”

For Georgia, which for decades has tried to prove its strategic role to the West, its rising role in east-west transit is already good news.

But with increased transportation of goods through the country, it also stands to gain by growing trade relations with other countries along the corridor and cheaper import costs for staple goods, such as wheat. High transport costs for such goods have left Georgia dependent on the strategically risky Russian market, a situation that could be ameliorated should growing freight volumes decrease import costs from countries like Kazakhstan.

“This gives us a chance to attract, with the right moves, the volume of wheat through our corridor that could provide us with food security and become competitive with Russian wheat,” Giorgi Jakhutashvili, the chairman of the Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union, told Business Formula in April.

Azerbaijan, too, has long been trying to take advantage of international interest in the Middle Corridor. President Ilham Aliyev, in an April 2 letter to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations, singled out cooperation on transportation.

"Sitting at the crossroads of the east-west and north-south transportation corridors, Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support your ‘Belt and Road’ initiative," Aliyev wrote. "The infrastructure projects implemented in our country in the transportation, transit and logistics areas and new corridors being made available usher excellent opportunities for our cooperation."

Among the key projects is a Chinese-funded, $1.5 billion industrial park at Azerbaijan’s new Port of Baku at Alat.

The government may now be seeking to expand the capacity of the Port of Baku, currently 15 million metric tons of cargo annually, given the rising demand occasioned by Russia’s isolation. “Looking at the construction of Alat Economic Zone and other projects, these are attracting more international cargo shipping companies,” analyst Fuad Shahbaz told Eurasianet.

A delegation from Kazakhstan that visited Azerbaijan in May also appeared aimed at redirecting transit away from Russia and through the Caucasus, Shahbaz said.

Despite Aliyev’s warm words for Xi, however, there are several obstacles to Chinese transit through Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan has not yet fully committed to being a key part of China’s land-based trade and energy network,” the Carnegie Endowment wrote in 2021. “There are currently no agreements on currency swaps, industrial transfer, or free trade between the two countries, though China has concluded such agreements with Georgia and Armenia. On top of that, Azerbaijan has not shown any great enthusiasm for upgrading its old and slow railway infrastructure.”

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wife of Russian billionaire Melnichenko contests EU sanctions

    A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian and Croatian citizenship, will "vigorously contest the unfortunate decision against her", the representative said in an email statement to Reuters, declining to give a name. Reuters reported last month that Melnichenko ceded ownership of coal company SUEK AO and fertilizer company EuroChem Group AG to his wife on March 8, a day before the EU put him on a sanctions list.

  • Ukrainian troops have recaptured territory in a key battle for eastern city in the Donbas, officials say

    Officials have said that Ukrainian troops have recaptured 20% of the territory lost to Russian forces in the eastern city of Severodonetsk.

  • China puts its military to the test in African peacekeeping roles

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa have become a testing ground for China's "far seas operations" as Beijing seeks to extend its reach in tandem with the growth and expansion of its interests, analysts said. Paul Nantulya, a research associate at the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies at Washington's National Defence University, said China had deployed 40 naval task forces to the continent since 2008, when the PLA Navy joined anti-piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden - its first missions outside

  • Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

    A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said. The White House said there was no threat to the Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.

  • Ukraine claims to have regained part of Sievierodonetsk

    Ukraine claims to have regained part of Sievierodonetsk

  • Concessions to Hungary on sanctions 'not acceptable', Luxembourg's PM says

    Hungary's success in removing a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin from the European Union's latest round of sanctions was "not acceptable," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday. The EU on Thursday gave its final approval to a new package of sanctions as punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine - including a phased embargo on Russian oil imports - after much wrangling with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states secured exemptions for the pipeline imports they rely on, while Budapest also insisted that the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, a close Putin ally, not be blacklisted despite plans to sanction him.

  • Mayor of Russia-occupied Melitopol hoped for quick Western response to ‘Russian fascism’

    On Feb. 24 – the very first day of the Russian invasion – enemy troops marched into Melitopol. In an interview with NV Radio, the city’s Mayor Ivan Fedorov recalls how he hoped that a swift and decisive international response would quickly put an end to the war.

  • Cancer patients who exercise have better treatment outcomes and survival rates

    Prescribing exercise classes to cancer patients can improve treatment outcomes and be “life saving”, new research suggests.

  • Ukraine and Russia exchange bodies of dead soldiers

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 17:13 On 2 June, Ukraine and the aggressor country, Russia, held an exchange of the bodies of soldiers who have fallen in battle; 160 soldiers were exchanged on each side.

  • French arms firm busts sanctions to help Russia build weapons

    This story began with the fact that in April, volunteers noticed the products of the French manufacturer Thales in Russian military equipment – the T72B3 tank and the BMD-4 "Bakhcha" infantry fighting vehicle. Both combat vehicles used foreign thermal imaging sighting systems.

  • Sweden, Finland joining NATO would be tough for Russia, top U.S. general says

    Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top U.S. General Mark Milley said on Saturday during a visit to Stockholm ahead of a military exercise. The two Nordic neighbours, which both have long borders on the Baltic Sea, applied last month to join the military alliance amid security concerns after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, although they face objections from Turkey.

  • Russia-Ukraine war has killed 'several thousand dolphins' and harmed the marine ecosystem, say Black Sea scientists

    Scientists who study the Black Sea fear the impact the Russia-Ukraine war is having on dolphins, being maimed and killed by bombs and mines.

  • Commentary: What the Hollywood Bowl's complicated history reveals about Los Angeles

    In its history of dreamers versus big business, the Hollywood Bowl has strived, often with difficulty, to be a model of artistic and social democracy.

  • Major Baltic Sea exercise kicks off as Swedish, Finnish NATO bids wait on Turkey

    The NATO exercise BALTOPS – to be held on the Baltic Sea next week – is the latest showing of unity and military strength as Sweden and Finland trade neutrality for NATO’s embrace in the wake of Russia’s three-month-old invasion of Ukraine.

  • This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyTEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region.Last week, several quadcopter drones smashed into a suspected Iranian nuclear research and drone facility at Parchin, killing one engineer. Mere days before, two assassins on motorbikes

  • NANCE: No prairie dogs but hunters have a lot to look forward to in Florida

    Here are some highlights in the world of hunting in Florida.

  • Lukashenko wants each village to give 50 people to his "people's militia"

    Ukrainska Pravda - FRIDAY, 3 JUNE 2022, 14:16 The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has suggested that the "people's militia" he is creating should consist of groups of about 50 people for each village council.

  • Almost 31,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine, thousands of pieces of military equipment destroyed

    Russia has lost approximately 30,950 soldiers in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion of the country, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily update for June 3 – the 100th day of this phase of Russia’s eight-year-long war on Ukraine.

  • Supreme Leader acknowledges Iran took oil from Greek tankers

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged Saturday that Iran took the oil from two Greek tankers last month in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf. The confiscations were retaliation for Greece's role in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker the same week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington’s harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic. “They steal Iranian oil off the Greek coast, then our brave men who don’t fear death respond and seized the enemy’s oil tanker," Khamenei said during an 80-minute speech on the anniversary of the death of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

  • Florida Corvette Driver Somehow Makes it Through Flood Waters Up to Windshield

    These waters are about half a C8 deep.