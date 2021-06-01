International Space Station punctured by orbiting debris

Jamie Johnson
·3 min read
Space debris impact - CSA/NASA
Space debris impact - CSA/NASA

A piece of space junk travelling at 17,500 miles per hour has punctured the International Space Station, prompting Nasa to warn of the danger posed by the growing amount of debris orbiting Earth at high speed.

The ISS has taken a direct hit from a stray fragment, which pierced the thermal blanket of a robotic arm and damaged the boom beneath, leaving a 5mm-wide hole in the Canadarm2, otherwise known as the Space Station Remote Manipulator System.

Experts from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Nasa immediately rushed to take detailed images of the area and assess the damage, which first occurred in mid-May but was only disclosed late last week.

Despite the damage to the ISS, results of an ongoing analysis indicate that the arm's performance remains unaffected, the CSA confirmed, but it has raised concerns of repeat events.

The impact has left a 5mm-wide hole in the Canadarm2 - CSA/NASA
The impact has left a 5mm-wide hole in the Canadarm2 - CSA/NASA

“The rising population of space debris increases the potential danger to all space vehicles, including to the International Space Station and other spacecraft with humans aboard, such as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon,” said Nasa.

“The threat of collisions is taken very seriously. Nasa has a long-standing set of guidelines to ensure the safety of Station crew.”

“While the utmost precautions are taken to reduce the potential for collisions with the ISS, impacts with tiny objects do occur,” the CSA added.

More than 23,000 objects the size of a croquet ball or larger are tracked day and night to detect potential collisions with satellites and the ISS, as the graphic below shows (data from 2020).

Other tiny objects, ranging from rock or dust particles to flecks of paint from satellites, are too small to be monitored, but travel up to 17,500 mph - fast enough to damage a spacecraft.

There are half a million pieces of debris the size of a marble or larger (1 centimetre) and approximately 100 million pieces of debris about one millimetre and larger, according to Nasa.

Even tiny paint flecks can damage a spacecraft when travelling at these velocities. A number of space shuttle windows have been replaced because of damage caused by material that was analysed and shown to be paint flecks.

According to Nasa, millimetre-sized orbital debris represents the highest mission-ending risk to most robotic spacecraft operating in low Earth orbit.

In 1996, a French satellite was hit and damaged by debris from a French rocket that had exploded a decade earlier.

In 2009, a defunct Russian spacecraft collided with and destroyed a functioning US Iridium commercial spacecraft. The collision added more than 2,300 pieces of large, trackable debris and many more smaller debris to the inventory of space junk.

China's 2007 anti-satellite test, which used a missile to destroy an old weather satellite, added more than 3,500 pieces of large, trackable debris and many more smaller debris to the debris problem.

“When you consider that the number of objects that size or greater is approximately 22,000, that one irresponsible action represents a significant portion of the total debris in orbit today,” said Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.

In September last year, the ISS was forced to change course in an emergency manouvre to avoid debris from a japanese rocket.

In a separate incident, Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently accused British rival OneWeb of “misleading” the public by claiming that their satellites nearly collided in orbit.

A SpaceX satellite came within 190ft of a OneWeb craft in April, prompting OneWeb to make an evasive manoeuvre, the company said.

Following the incident, Chris McLaughlin, the regulatory head at OneWeb, told The Wall Street Journal that Mr Musk’s business “has a gung-ho approach to space.”

SpaceX forcefully denied this claim in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Space junk just slammed into the ISS and damaged its arm

    As if we needed another timely reminder that space junk is becoming a serious problem, the International Space Station now has a bit of additional damage thanks to a piece of debris traveling at high speeds around Earth. The Canadian Space Agency reported the existence of a hole in the robotic arm known as Canadarm2 …

  • Space junk damages International Space Station's robotic arm

    A piece of space junk smashed into the International Space Station and damaged the orbiting lab's robotic arm, according to NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

  • China's banks are bursting with dollars, and that's a worry

    A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. A previous jump, late in 2017, preceded heavy dollar selling which turbocharged a steep yuan rally in early 2018. "This positioning in particular, in our view, is susceptible to a capitulation if the broad dollar downtrend were to continue," said UBS' Asia currency strategist Rohit Arora, especially if the yuan gains past 6.25 or 6.2 per dollar.

  • Scientists Drill Deepest Ocean Hole Off Japan’s Coast

    A team of researchers working off Japan's coast has dug the deepest ever sub-sea hole, approximately 26,322 feet below the ocean's surface. The post Scientists Drill Deepest Ocean Hole Off Japan’s Coast appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The James Webb Space Telescope is delayed yet again

    If you’ve been following the development of the James Webb Space Telescope for any length of time you already know that the project is both incredibly late — it was supposed to launch in 2007 — and grossly over budget — the project was supposed to cost $500 million but has since ballooned to over …

  • Israel to ask U.S. for $1 billion in emergency military aid

    Israel will ask the U.S. for $1 billion in additional emergency military aid this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday and Israeli officials confirmed.Why it matters: Israeli officials say the aid is needed to replenish the Iron Dome aerial defense system and to purchase munitions for the Israeli air force — mainly precision-guided bombs. But several congressional Democrats have argued against providing additional weapons to Israel after at least 256 Palestinians

  • Democrat Nikki Fried announces run for Florida governor

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday she'll seek the Democratic nomination for governor, calling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who's putting his party and political ambition ahead of Floridians. Fried criticized DeSantis for trying to quash the voice of Floridians by signing bills that make it more difficult to vote, crack down on protests and make it harder for citizens to change the constitution. “Ron DeSantis has fully embraced the right-wing agenda and authoritarian style of governing that doesn't fit in the state of Florida,” Fried said in a phone interview.

  • Tesla files trademark, hinting at Elon Musk’s restaurant concept plans

    Tesla has recently filed a new trademark for its brand under restaurant services, a sign the company might be finally gearing up to deliver on an idea that CEO Elon Musk and other company executives have discussed publicly since at least 2017. You might be thinking, how does the restaurant industry fit in with the world's most influential luxury electric car company? Tesla has tried out a scaled down version of that idea by creating lounges like the one at its Kettleman City, California Supercharger station.

  • There’s a 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Coming Up, Here’s What It Means

    Mark your calendars because this Gemini season just got even more interesting. Not only will Mercury be in retrograde , but the skies...

  • Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has captured a glorious set of high-resolution images of Earth from the ISS' "crow's nest." The post Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Is Marriott International (MAR) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of +5.12%% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q1 of 2021, while the LRT Market Neutral strategy returned +2.4% for the same period. You can view the […]

  • China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

    A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday. Many different strains of bird flu are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have been reported globally, it added.

  • Sinopharm's Wuhan affiliate boosts COVID-19 shot annual capacity to 1 billion doses

    A Wuhan-based affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1 billion doses. The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products made the announcement in a statement released late on Monday through social media. Still, the announcement marks a step toward state-backed Sinopharm's annual capacity target of 3 billion doses for its COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Music Industry Moves: Diddy Teams With Salesforce to Launch Digital Marketplace for Black-Owned Businesses

    Sean “Diddy” Combs has teamed up with Salesforce to launch Shop Circulate, which the announcement describes as a curated digital marketplace that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs. The platform’s goal is to provide Black businesses with a platform to reach global audiences and empowers consumers to […]

  • UK funds group calls on G7 to bolster corporate climate disclosures

    Britain's investment industry has called on the G7 to do more to improve corporate reporting on climate-related risks, adding to pressure from the financial sector as it grapples with the uncertainties and escalating costs of extreme weather events. In a letter to the Group of Seven leading economies ahead of a meeting this week, the Investment Association (IA) said it was vital that climate risks were disclosed by companies so asset managers can help them in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Specifically, the IA said it wanted the G7 to help the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation move "at pace" to develop sustainability reporting standards, and increased regulatory cooperation to implement them.

  • Car sellers are suddenly earning a profit on vehicles with broken engines and frames, as tight auto supply sends prices soaring to record levels

    "It's just a total dislocation in the market caused by a surge in demand and lack of supply," the CEO of an online used-car marketplace said.

  • Tennis-We need Naomi, says Monfils after Osaka's French Open withdrawal

    PARIS (Reuters) -French number one Gael Monfils said tennis needed Naomi Osaka back on court after the Japanese player withdrew from the French Open amid a row over her media duties and revealed she had been struggling with depression. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday. She received support from her home country, sponsors, fellow athletes and fans, with Monfils chipping in after his first-round win at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

  • ‘Lisey’s Story’ Is the Most Star-Studded Stephen King Adaptation Since ‘The Shining’

    Apple TV+Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, the upcoming Spencer), produced by J.J. Abrams, shot by Darius Khondji, starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Michael Pitt, and written by the author himself, Lisey’s Story may—outside of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining—boast the most illustrious pedigree of any Stephen King adaptation ever. Enlisting a plethora of talent makes sense for this eight-part Apple TV+ series (premiering June 4), given that it’s chockablock with everything under the sun. Fantastical worlds, parental abuse, ghosts, torture, murder, scavenger-hunt games, monsters, sisters, trauma, mental hospitals, self-mutilation, flashbacks, possession, psycho killers, and familial and marital issues involving love, trust, anguish, jealousy, and betrayal are all a part of this swirling, bursting-at-the-seams package. There are even some overt nods to Misery and The Shining thrown in for good measure, along with incessant babytalk, make-believe terms, supernatural rules, and recurring motifs.It is, to put it kindly, a lot.That’s in keeping with its source material, which King has remixed in ways that are mostly minor (a chronological flip here, a corner-cutting snip there), save for his villain Jim Dooley (DeHaan), who’s been transformed from a one-dimensional Southern-fried sadist to a more fully formed—if still derivative—Annie Wilkes-style obsessive literature fan.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating TraumaDooley is an antagonist fixated on the late Scott Landon (Owen), a writer of out-there tomes that made him a national celebrity replete with hardcore acolytes he condescendingly referred to as “deep space cowboys.” At the start of this saga, Scott is dead, although his presence is nonetheless potently felt thanks to the recollections of his widow Lisey (Moore), whom Scott habitually referred to as “babyluv” and who, two years after his passing, now faces the prospect of having to clean out his barnyard office, where crates of scribblings and unfinished projects lie dormant, begging to be rediscovered.Lisey is in mourning, as well as in denial of the strange events that took place during her marriage to Scott. Those buried secrets come bubbling to the surface once entitled university professor Dashmiel (Ron Cephas Jones) shows up on her doorstep demanding that she hand over Scott’s remaining output, since the public deserves it and she—as merely his bedmate—has no right to keep it for herself. When Lisey balks, he sets upon her the misogynistic Dooley, who proves to be simply the most dangerous of many threats to her well-being. As Dooley makes ever-more-intimidating demands, Lisey is forced to contend with her sisters Amanda (Allen), who’s once more struggling with lifelong cutting compulsions that send her into a catatonic state, and Darla (Leigh), who resents Lisey for her wealth and good fortune. These calamities cause Lisey’s memories to come flooding back in waves and lead her to discover that Scott has left behind a beyond-the-grave treasure hunt of sorts (like the ones his brother made for him as a kid) that he calls “a bool,” with a mysterious prize waiting at the end.Lisey’s Story’s basic premise is a smorgasbord of relationships and conflicts—many of which echo King’s prior work—and it only grows more complex once Lisey starts letting her mind wander to yesteryear incidents she’d just as soon repress. Scott, it turns out, grew up with an unstable father (Pitt) who believed that they were all cursed with a demonic evil known as “The Bad” (a term that’s an improvement on the book’s “bad-gunky”), which soon got its grip on Scott’s brother. Scott’s harrowing adolescence is intimately connected to his young adulthood, when he demonstrated to Lisey that he had the ability to travel to an alternate universe that he dubbed “Booya Moon” where a giant blood moon hangs in the air, a towering creature known as “The Lost Boy” stalks the forest, and a shimmering pool offers visitors healing, enchantment, and inspiration (because it’s the actual pool of creativity from which all artists drink). Lisey goes there too, at multiple points of a story that’s been shot and edited to dreamily blend the then and now, creating harmonious parallels across space and time in ways both big and small.Totemic language and objects abound in Lisey’s Story, be it the aforementioned phrases or the crucial shovel and lighthouse model in Lisey’s possession, and Larraín and Khondji bring their winding, disorienting drama to life with misty, shadowy, shimmering beauty. Mirrors, glass, reflective water and figures framed in distant doorways all speak to the transitional heart of this tale, as do the doubles that persistently appear across its eight installments. Another of the director’s sagas about women in a state of anguished crisis, Lisey’s Story looks and—courtesy of Clark’s soundtrack of unholy noises and sparse strings—sounds magnificent. More importantly, it often captures the atmospheric essence of King’s books: that blend of terror, insanity and bittersweet longing for departed loved ones, all wrapped up in classic pop and rock songs (in this case, courtesy of an R&B wedding band) and the burning-embers light of a fall Maine sunset. At its finest, it conjures a prototypical King-ian sense of aching yearning for that which has been lost, even as it recognizes that nothing is ever truly gone—figuratively and, at least for brief moments in this magical fable, literally.Lisey’s Story’s performances are, for the most part, similarly top-notch: the reliably great Moore captures Lisey’s determination, fierceness, fear and sorrow; DeHaan brings intense sociopathic creepiness to Dooley; Pitt goes fittingly over-the-top as Scott’s perpetually soaked-with-sweat backwoods papa; and Owen radiates warmth and hurt as the scarred Scott. However, like the proceedings themselves, the cast is undercut by a surplus of lunacy. As with his novel, King packs this highly personal narrative full of myriad real-world and fantasyland elements and interests (including patricide and the power of storytelling), but the result is a case of more being less. Just as Moore’s Lisey exhibits various traits and yet never evolves into a fully distinctive human being, the plot itself is overflowing with threads, themes and issues and yet winds up not being about much of anything, save perhaps for Lisey’s quest to seize her female agency, and to confront and let go of her grief—a mainline concern that holds true throughout, but is only one of innumerable things King aims to tackle.Which is to say, Lisey’s Story is defined by a disconnect between the splendor of its aesthetics and the professionalism of its primary players, and the overstuffed and outlandish nature of its story. Larraín and company eventually venture into all sorts of wild places, some entrancing and others awkward, while hitting numerous notes that will ring familiar to the King faithful. Not all of it coheres, and its late, self-conscious excuses for convenient twists don’t help. But it also has moments of quiet grace in it, as well as an admirable and thrilling dedication (by esteemed artists) to truly go for it, right up to a climax featuring a titanic beast of a thousand souls. Best of all, it flickers, now and again, with that classic King magic, when the emotions, dreams and desires of the past and the present collide and intertwine, no matter how much misfortune has been shouldered or abuse has been suffered, in this world or those beyond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Upcoming UFO Report Provides Fodder For Nation’s Science Classrooms

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. David Black once saw a UFO. At least that’s how he gets his students’ attention before revealing that it was only a sundog — a bright light caused when the sun’s rays refract through ice crystals […]

  • U.S. Covid-19 Cases Drop to Lowest in More Than a Year

    U.S. coronavirus cases have dropped to their lowest level in more than a year, with 6,725 new cases reported on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.