International Swimming Federation restricts transgender athletes from women's events

South China Morning Post

A group of British lawmakers has called on the organisers of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament to drop HSBC as a sponsor, saying it has been complicit in human rights abuses in Hong Kong. For the second year in a row, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong has written to Sally Bolton, the Wimbledon CEO, asking the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the tournament's organisers, to reconsider HSBC as a sponsor over the bank's public support for a controversial na