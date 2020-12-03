International Tax Powerhouse Bolsters McDermott's West Coast Presence

Dominika Korytek Joins Firm's San Francisco Office; Strengthens World-Class US and International Tax Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce that Dominika Korytek has joined the Firm's US and International Tax practice as a partner based in the San Francisco office. Dominika has extensive experience in international tax planning with a focus on technology companies, allowing her to integrate seamlessly into McDermott's international tax group and further expand the West Coast practice.

"Our clients demand sophisticated and experienced advisors as they navigate the ever-increasingly complex international tax landscape. This is certainly true of technology and other multinational companies," said Jane May, global head of McDermott's Tax Practice "Dominika is a top-notch client advocate who further strengthens our cross-border practice. She has incredible experience in the field and we are thrilled to have her join our team."

Dominika focuses her practice on international tax planning, with an emphasis on technology companies. She advises clients on tax strategies for international expansion, domestic and international acquisitions, reorganizations and dispositions.

"I am honored to join McDermott and practice among some of the best and brightest lawyers in the international tax field," added Dominika. "Joining this team opens doors to so many opportunities, not only for me, but also for companies who need novel and creative solutions to navigate the complex and ever changing international tax landscape as they expand into new markets and launch new products. I know the McDermott platform will help propel their success."

Prior to joining McDermott, Dominika was a member of Baker McKenzie's North America Tax Practice Group's Tax Planning and Transactions Committee and was Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for California. She is also included in the International Tax Review's "Women in Tax Leaders" guide – a list of the world's leading female tax practitioners.

Dominika received her BA from Cornell University, her JD from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and her LLM in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center.

