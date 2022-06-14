International Trade Show Calendar — Second-Half 2022
JUNE
14-17
Pitti Uomo Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: uomo.pittimmagine.com
17-21
Milano Moda Uomo, Milan
Tel: +39 02 777 1081
Fax: +39 02 777 10850;
E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
18-20
INTERFILIERE PARIS
Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
Tel : +33 (0) 1-47-56-32-32
Email : question@interfiliere-connect.com
Web : interfiliere-paris.com
18-20
SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE
Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
Tel : +33 (0)1-47-56-32-42
Email : question@interfiliere-connect.com
Web : exposedparis.com
18-20
EXPOSED
Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
Tel : +33 (0)1-47-56-32-42
Email : question@lingerie-connect.com
Web : exposedparis.com
20–26
FRANKFURT FASHION WEEK
Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Email : hello@frankfurt.fashion.com
Web : frankfurt.fashion
21-24
HEIMTEXTIL SUMMER SPECIAL
Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-0
Web : heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com
21–24
TECHTEXTIL FRANKFURT
Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-0
Web : techtextil.messefrankfurt.com
21–24
TEXPROCESS
Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-0
Web : texprocess.messefrankfurt.com
22-24
Pitti Immagine Bimbo Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: bimbo.pittimmagine.com
23–26
WELCOME EDITION SHOWROOM
6-8 boulevard Raspail
75007 Paris
Email : info@welcomeeditionshowroom.com
Web : welcomeeditionshowroom.com
23–26
TRANOÏ MEN
Palais de Tokyo
13 avenue du Président Wilson
75116 Paris
Email : info@tranoi.com
Web : tranoi.com
24–26
MAN / WOMAN
Pavillon Vendôme 7 Place Vendôme 75001 Paris
Email : antoinefloch@manwomanshows.com
Web : manwomanshows.com
24–26
NEONYT LAB
Union Halle Hanauer Landstrasse 188 60314 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-36 44
Email : neonyt@messefrankfurt.com
Web : neonyt.messefrankfurt.com
25–27
SPLASH PARIS
Le Carreau du Temple 2 rue Eugene Spuller 75003 Paris
Email : info@splashparis.com
Web : splashparis.com
27-28
Texpremium
One Marylebone
1 Marylebone Rd, London NW1 4AQ
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
June 28-Aug. 1
PREMIUM DIGITAL SHOW on JOOR PASSPORT
Email : pressteam@joor.com
Web : Joor Passport
June 29-July 1
Pitti Immagine Filati Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: filati.pittimmagine.com
JULY
4-6
TEXWORLD EVOLUTION PARIS
APPAREL SOURCING
AVANTEX
LEATHERWORLD
Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre Carrefour Charles Lindbergh 93350 Le Bourget – France
Tel : +33-(0)1-55-26-61-30
Email : visitorservice@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web : texworldevolution-paris.com
4-7
PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode
100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
75008 Paris
Tel : +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44
Email : presse@fhcm.paris
Web : fhcm.paris
4–8
PREMIERE VISION PARIS
DIGITAL SHOW
Tel : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email : pvfrance@premierevision.com
hello@premierevision.com
Web : premierevision.com
5–7
PREMIERE VISION PARIS
PHYSICAL SHOW
Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte ZAC Paris Nord 2 93420 Villepinte
Tel : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email : pvfrance@premierevision.com / hello@premierevision.com
Web : premierevision.com
7–8
SPINEXPO PARIS
Atrium St-Germain 76 rue des Saints-Pères 75007 Paris
Tel : +33 6 61 53 6000
Email : Olivierm@spinexpo.com
Web : spinexpo.com
7-9
FASHIONTECH
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : hello@fashiontech.fashion
Web : fashiontech.fashion
7–9
PREMIUM
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web : .premium.fashion
7–9
SEEK
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : info@seekexhibitions.com
Web : seek.fashion
7–9
THE GROUND
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : theground@premium-group.com
Web : theground.fashion
7–9
SHOW & ORDER X PREMIUM
PREMIUM Exhibitions GmbH Tempelhofer Ufer 36 10963 Berlin
Email : info@premiumexhibitions.com
7-10
AltaRoma, Pratibus District, Viale Angelico, 52, Rome
Tel: +39 06 678 1313
Fax: +39 06 6920 0303; E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it
Web: altaroma.it
12-14
Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 66 101 105
Fax: +39 02 66 111 335; E-mail: info@milanounica.it
Web: milanounica.it
15-17
SUPREME KIDS
Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
17-19
Scoop International
Olympia West, Kensington, London
Tel.: 020 3545 9724
17-19
Pure London
Olympia West, Kensington, London
Tel.: +44 (0)203 855 9550
22-25
SUPREME WOMEN & MEN
Bennigsen-Platz 1
40474 Düsseldorf
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
23-25
Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 20 48 199
Fax: +39 055 20 48 231; E-mail: segreteria@maredamare.eu
Web: maredamare.eu
24-26
SUPREME BODY & BEACH
Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
AUGUST
6-9
SUPREME WOMEN & MEN
Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich
Web : thesupremegroup.de
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
7-9
Just Around The Corner
The Truman Brewery
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR
Tel.: +44 (0) 20 7739 7620
28-30
GALLERY SHOES
Areal Böhler Alte Schmiedehallen Hansaallee 321 40549 Düsseldorf
Email : info@igedo.com
Web : shoes-duesseldorf.com
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
MUNICH FABRIC START
MOC Event Center Lilienthalallee 40 80939 Munich
Email : cm@munichfabricstart.com
Web : munichfabricstart.com
SEPTEMBER
2-5
RIVIERA PARIS X WHO’S NEXT
Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T. +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42
Email : question@lingerie-connect.com
Web : saloninternationaldelalingerie.com
2-5
BIJORHCA PARIS Porte de Versailles
Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/bijorhca
2-5
IMPACT
Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/impact
2-5
TRAFFIC Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/traffic
2-5
WHO’S NEXT
Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/whosnext
3-5
ILM
Kaiserstr. 108-112 63065 Offenbach am Main
Email : info@messe-offenbach.de
Web : ilm-offenbach.de
5-6
The London Textile Fair
The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
5-10
BERLIN FASHION WEEK
Web : fashionweek.berlin
7-8
FASHION RENDEZ-VOUS PREMIERE VISION
Carreau du Temple 4 rue Eugène Spuller 75003 Paris
T : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email : hello@premierevision.com / pvusa@premierevision.com
Web : premierevision.com
8-12
MAISON & OBJET
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte
95970 Roissy Cedex
T : +33-(0)1-44-29-03-99
Email : serviceclientvisiteurs@ safisalons.fr
Web : maison-objet.com
8-17
PARIS DESIGN WEEK
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte
95970 Roissy Cedex
T : +33-(0)1-44-29-03-90
Email : Pierre.gendrot@safisalons.fr
Web : Parisdesignweek.fr
9-13
VicenzaOro September, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy
Tel: +39 0444 469111
Fax: +39 0444 969000; E-mail: info@vicenazaoro.com
Web: vicenzaoro.com
14-15
Filo International, Milano Convention Center, Via Gattamelata, 5 Milan
Tel: +39 015 8483271
Fax: +39 015 403978; E-mail: info@filo.it
Web: filo.it
16-18
Pitti Fragranze, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: fragranze.pittimmagine.com
16-19
Homi Milano, Rho Fiera Milano, Milan
Tel: +39 02 4997 6144 / +39 0249971
Fax: +39 0249976588; E-mail: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it
Web: homimilano.com
18-20
TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
at Fiera Milano RHO
Strada Statale del Sempione, 28
20017 Rho (Milan)
Organized by Assocalzaturifici
Tel: +39 02 438291
Fax: +39 02 43829233; E-mail: info@themicam.com
Web: themicam.com
18-20
Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 584 511
Fax: +39 0062 5813; E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it
Web: mipel.com
18-20
TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan
Tel: +39 02 7600 3315 / +39 02 7600 3329; E-mail: info@theonemilano.com
Web: theonemilano.com
20-22
Lineapelle, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 8807711
Fax: +39 02 860032; E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it
Web: lineapelle-fair.it
20-26
Milano Moda Donna, Milan
Tel: +39 02 7771081
Fax: +39 02 7771 0850; E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
22-25
White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel: +39 02 34592785
Fax: +39 02 57407553; E-mail: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.it
23-26
SILMO PARIS
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte 95970 Paris Email : silmo@silmo.fr Web : en.silmoparis.com
17-18
Comocrea Textile Design, Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy
Tel.: +39 031 3161
Fax: +39 031 2783 42; E-mail: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
19-20
Texfusion
The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
27-28
Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Gattamelata, Milan
Tel: +39 02 796 420
Fax: +39 02 795 036; E-mail: info@beautyforum-milano.it
Web: beautyforum-milano.it
Sept. 26 – Oct. 4
PARIS FASHION WEEK
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode
100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
75008 Paris
T : +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44
Email : presse@fhcm.paris
Web : fhcm.paris
parisfashionweek.fhcm.paris
Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
TRANOÏ WOMEN
Palais Brongniart 16 place de la Bourse 75002 Paris
Email : info@tranoi.com
Web : tranoi.com
Sept. 30- Oct. 2
WOMAN
Pavillon Vendôme 7 Place Vendôme 75001 Paris
Email : antoinefloch@manwomanshows.com
Web : manwomanshows.com
Sept. 30- Oct. 3
PREMIERE CLASSE
Jardin des Tuileries rue de Rivoli 75001 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/premiere-classe
OCTOBER
2-6
TFWA World Exhibition & Conference
Palais des Festivals
1 boulevard de la Croisette
06400 Cannes, France
T : +33-(0)1-40-74-09-86 Email : contact@tfwa.com
Web : tfwa.com
3-5
LUXEPACK MONACO
Grimaldi Forum
Monaco
T : +33-(0)4-74-73-42-33
Email : silvia.cavicchioli@infopro-digital.com
Web : luxepackmonaco.com
SPOTLIGHT: Showcasing Sustainability at Micam
For its next edition, Micam is supporting retailers and buyers with a program of meetings to be held within the ambit of Micam X on subjects of particular interest to them, organizers said. There are four main themes on the agenda: the future of retail, sustainability, trends and materials and art fashion heritage and future. Seminars and presentations are going to be held every day. Organizers are in the process of finalizing a full lineup of seminars, presentations, and various workshops as well, which will include the return of the Micam Tales Square.
For its next edition, Micam will again spotlight the importance of sustainability and sustainable practices by extending its new Micam Green Zone, which organizers said represents both a think tank and a promotional opportunity for businesses. The Green Zone is for companies looking to mitigate the environmental impact of production and manufacturing. The area is divided into several sections and includes one solely dedicated “to a disruptive display of footwear provided by exhibitors, centered on sustainable materials, production systems, and product life cycles,” organizers noted.
Another section showcases VCS (Verified and Certified Steps), which is the certification mark owned by Assocalzaturifici and developed for footwear manufacturers who want to embed the highest sustainability standards in their production and products. VCS certification guarantees a sustainable approach as well as manufacturing quality and excellence — and serves as a symbol that is recognized by footwear buyers, manufacturers, brands, investors, and other industry stakeholders.