Is international travel allowed yet? See when the Bahamas, Mexico, UK plan to reopen borders

Americans with a bad case of wanderlust may have to wait until later this summer to vacation abroad – and while some countries, including Spain, have announced target dates to reopen, the pickings will be slim for a while.

Parts of Mexico and the Caribbean have targeted dates in early to mid-June for reopening from coronavirus restrictions, and the Bahamas are planning to open July 1. But Europe will lag, opening first to other citizens of European Union and Schengen Area countries before welcoming international visitors at a later date.

At least one EU member nation has announced a target window, however: Spain's prime minister announced that his country will reopen to foreign tourists sometime in July, though he did not specify a date.

Iceland has said it will reopen its borders to foreign tourists on June 15, though there's a catch: Visitors will either have to agree to be tested for COVID-19 or self-quarantine for two weeks.

It's worth noting that the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not rescinded or downgraded their travel warnings. The State Department's global travel alert, first issued in March, is still in effect. For its part, the CDC still has its highest travel warning in effect for the United Kingdom, Ireland and most of Europe as well as China and Iran.

While this is by no means an exhaustive list, here's an update on some of the countries that are most popular with American travelers:

Canada

When will the border open? Not until at least June 23, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. He confirmed that his country's land border with the U.S. will remain closed for an additional 30 days. Trudeau and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement two days before the order closing the border to nonessetial travel was set to expire.

There's a major loophole, though: The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa said the order does not apply to "air, rail, or sea travel at this time, but does apply to commuter rail and ferry travel."

'It was the right thing': Trudeau announces extension of US-Canada border closure

“We're going to be very, very careful about reopening any international travel, including in the United States, before we feel that it is time," he said in April while announcing the previous extension.

What can travelers expect once they're allowed in? Trudeau said Canada is “looking at stronger measures to make sure that we’re following up appropriately with people who come over" in order to prevent a second wave of infections.

Mexico

When will the border open? On Tuesday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced that the land border with Mexico would remain closed through June 22.

But like the U.S.-Canadian closure order, the Mexican version does not apply to air, rail or sea travel, except for commuter rail and ferry travel.

Mexico said late last week that it would lift quarantine restrictions in less-affected regions starting Monday and begin reopening the rest of the country June 1. But on Saturday, the Ministry of Health recorded 2,500 new cases, the country's largest spike to date.

Caribbean

Aruba

When will it reopen its borders? Sometime between June 15 and July 1, according to a "tentative" estimate by the Aruba Tourism Authority. "The aforementioned reopening target date is subject to change as we may consider additional precautionary measures as needed," it cautioned.

Bahamas

When will it reopen its borders? July 1, the island nation announced May 29 in a Ministry of Tourism & Aviation release. The date is tentative and subject to change based on COVID-19 trends, namely, if there is a "deterioration" in the country's overall improvement.

Jamaica

When will it reopen its borders? Not until at least June 1, according to the latest bulletin from the Jamaican Tourist Board's latest bulletin on April 30, which noted Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness had ordered the borders closed until the end of May.

Puerto Rico

When will it reopen its borders? Tourists are already welcome back in the U.S. territory.

What can tourists expect? According to Puerto Rico's tourism board, all incoming commercial flights have been diverted to San Juan, where incoming guests must undergo a health screening upon arrival, including a brief interview and temperature check. Once admitted, all passengers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they are symptomatic. In addition, an islandwide curfew remains in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 25.