Across America and around the world, the omicron coronavirus variant is in full swing, and we're not even done with the delta variant yet! Despite these continuing COVID-19 fears, though, investors seem no longer so panicked about the pandemic. As of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday, shares of stocks that depend on a business model of gathering large groups of vacationers together in confined places are doing quite well, with hoteliers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) up 10% and 10.1%, respectively, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stock up 12.1%.