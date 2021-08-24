International TV academy rescinds Cuomo's Emmy for COVID briefings

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Cuomo holds a news conference, in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said on Tuesday it had revoked a special Emmy award given to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020, given his resignation from office.

Cuomo had received the International Emmy Founders Award for his "masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," the organization said in November 2020, when it announced the award.

Cuomo stepped down as governor on Monday after a state investigation concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. He at times expressed regret for making young women uncomfortable, but denied criminal wrongdoing,

In light of the investigation and Cuomo's resignation, the television academy "is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the group said in a statement.

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," it added.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo declares 'the truth' will come out 'in time' in farewell address on last day in office

    Cuomo declares 'the truth' will come out 'in time' in farewell address on last day in office

  • Hochul Promises New Era of Collaborative Government in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Kathy Hochul, New York’s newly sworn-in governor, said Tuesday that her first task is to restore the credibility of government after a wrenching sexual-harassment scandal ended the term of her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. “I want people to believe in their government again. It’s important to me that people have faith,” said Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat. She became the state’s first female leader at midnight, but held a ceremonial swearing-in later in the morning. She promised to w

  • Gov. Cuomo Says The Truth Will Be Revealed, Exits Office

    Aug.23 -- Andrew Cuomo delivers a recorded address as he steps down as the governor of New York. He says the truth will come out in time. Cuomo called the state attorney general's report unjust and unfair. He announced his resignation two weeks ago after the report said he sexually harassed several women. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over.

  • Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York's first woman governor

    New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, was sworn into office on Tuesday, promising to change the state's political culture and work to ensure that New Yorkers "believe in their government again." Publicly sworn in Tuesday morning by the state's highest judge, Hochul takes over the governor's office in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that drove her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, from power. Hours earlier, Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo who turns 63 this week, officially became New York state's 57th governor in a private ceremony.

  • Andrew Cuomo Says ‘The Truth Is Ultimately Always Revealed’ in Farewell Address (Video)

    In his final address on Monday, outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo said “the truth is ultimately always revealed.” Cuomo will leave office at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night, two weeks after announcing his plans to abdicate his role. Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should. Cuomo maintai

  • Kathy Hochul ceremonially sworn in as governor of New York

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was ceremonially sworn in to office on Tuesday in Albany. Hochul became the state’s first female governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment.

  • Ex-Fox News Editor Recalls ‘Humiliation’ of Being Fired Over Election Night

    ABC TVFormer Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt recounted the “terrible feeling of humiliation” over getting fired by the network after he defended the Fox News decision desk’s early but accurate election night call for President Joe Biden to win Arizona, adding that it was “very challenging” to tell his kids he was suddenly kicked to the curb.Stirewalt was among several former Fox News employees to speak with Australia’s ABC TV for a multi-episode documentary about Fox’s evolution into a

  • Trump-Backed Governor Candidate Walks a MAGA Tightrope in Virginia

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of about 300 Republican stalwarts in Norfolk, Virginia, included those wearing the requisite red baseball caps. But these, just a shade different, didn’t shout “Make America Great Again.” Instead the hats were embroidered with the name of gubernatorial candidate and former private-equity executive Glenn Youngkin, who’s campaigning on a platform that hews close to former President Donald Trump’s -- but also is just a shade different. The former Carlyle Group co-chief exec

  • Kamala Harris political potency faces test with Gavin Newsom recall effort

    Vice President Kamala Harris faces a key political test ahead of a Sept. 14 special election in California as embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom leans on her to juice Democratic turnout and shield him from an embarrassing recall.

  • How Much Is George W. Bush Worth?

    George W. Bush is worth $40 million. Although he is mostly known for being the president of the United States from 2001 to 2009, he made savvy business investments before his terms to help amass his...

  • Beyonce and Jay-Z headline Tiffany & Co.'s newest campaign

    The campaign is the result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between both the Carters and Tiffany & Co.