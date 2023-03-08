International Women's Day: Flying Scotsman staffed by all female crew

It is only the second time the world famous steam train has had an all female crew

One of the world's most famous steam trains, the Flying Scotsman, has been driven by an all female crew on the East Lancashire Railway (ELR) to mark International Women's Day.

It was crewed entirely by a female footplate team made up of ELR volunteers and a Network Rail driver.

The event celebrated the role of women in rail and aimed to encourage more women into engineering careers.

Volunteer Charlotte Instance working on board said it was "a real privilege".

"To be on the greatest steam engine of all, it's such an honour," Ms Instance, who was the locomotive cleaner for the all female crew, said.

"I started about a year and a half ago, and that's where everyone starts off on the railway as a cleaner.

"That means not just cleaning the actual engine itself, but getting in underneath, getting the ash out of the pan and smoke pops out and then learning how to fire.

"So to be here today, to be on the greatest steam engine of all, it's such an honour."

The crew was made up of three volunteers from the ELR, Linda Henderson, Charlotte Instance and Steph Elwood, and driver Beth Furness from Network Rail.

Tracey Parkinson, general manager at ELR said traditionally women did not work on the footplate.

"Women were very much in engineering roles during the first and second world wars, but they actually came into guards positions much later on.

"Traditionally the footwork was closed shop, but in the last 20 to 30 years there's been more and more women coming into the heritage industry and taking up jobs in engineering."

She said the all-female crew on the Flying Scotsman was a way of showing women a role model "that it's already done it".

Driver Beth Furness said seeing more women coming to work on the footplate was "fantastic".

"When I was growing up, it was not really the done thing, but as I got involved people were so kind and taught me things and I gained in confidence.

"I gained in experience and it has snowballed into this. I'm on the Flying Scotsman with an all female crew and it's absolutely brilliant."

The event is part of the famous steam locomotive's centenary celebrations and part of a programme of events are planned throughout the rest of year.

