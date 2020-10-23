Internationally Renowned Speakers to Participate in Global Housing Foundation’s Virtual International Conference in Support of UN Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaged the economy, greater widening the gap between the rich and poor, and thrusting the global housing crisis into the spotlight. To encourage solutions for developing adequate housing needed for one-fifth of the world’s population, international leaders will come together on United Nations Day, Saturday, October 24 at 12 noon during the virtual conference “Global Strategies for Smart, Sustainable Workforce Housing: Innovative Solutions to Win the War Against Poverty, Healthcare & Crises” hosted by the Global Housing Foundation (GHF) in partnership with UN-Habitat.



During the conference, GHF will unveil an exciting interactive digital resource, the Global Housing Network, a state-of-the-art tool, providing comprehensive knowledge and information, relevant links, research and resources. It will be an important catalyst to connect and build global partnerships which stimulate the creation of workforce housing throughout the world.

The conference will stimulate engaging conversations, encourage the sharing of creative ideas and explore innovative solutions focused on the workforce housing crisis. Participants will examine how to create a better world despite the ongoing challenges we face. This year’s highly acclaimed list of speakers includes:

Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi

Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Chris Herbert

Managing Director, Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University

Ralph Winnie, Jr.

Vice President, Global Business Development at the Eurasian Business Coalition & Director of The Eurasia Center’s China Program

Partner of Henson, Pang and Winnie, International Law Firm and Consulting Group, Washington, DC and China

Lutine de Boer

Regional Program Manager Housing, Region Alkmaar (part of Holland Boven Amsterdam)



Katherine Shahani

Director, Grupo Shahani (Panama)

Advisor, Global Housing Foundation

The moderator of the program will be Ellis Henican, Pulitzer Prize Journalist, Columnist with Dow Jones MarketWatch and New York Times bestseller author of more than a dozen books.

“By bringing these key leaders together during this event, we can foster engaging conversations and share creative ideas which will help us formulate solutions needed to solve the workforce housing crisis,” explained Owen Gwyn, Chairman of the Global Housing Foundation. “Despite the ongoing challenges that our world has faced, particularly this year, we recognize that bringing like-minded people together is one of the most powerful tools imaginable.”

According to the Global Housing Foundation, communities with adequate workforce housing display upward trends in economic growth, education, healthcare systems, social protection, increased job opportunities and provide a safe, sustainable environment for the residents who live there. The agenda for UN Day will follow the same mindset with a call to action for lives to be saved and livelihoods to be restored so that the world can emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.

“This year’s speakers are some of the top influencers across the world, each bringing a diverse background of education and experience that they will share with us through their extensive knowledge of the industry within specific countries and regions,” said Sharon Young, President of the Global Housing Foundation. “We have no doubt that they will empower our attendees and elevate our focus in developing long-term, sustainable solutions,” she added.

Registration for the live conference is free. To register, go to www.ghfunitednationsprogram.com.

About Global Housing Foundation

Global Housing Foundation, in partnership with UN-Habitat, facilitates alliances between public, private, academic, foundational, community and governmental organizations designed to develop and leverage their power and effectiveness for the common cause of providing innovative solutions for workforce housing challenges. For more information, visit www.globalhousingfoundation.org.

