Internet access is the biggest education issue of our time: codeSpark CEO

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the U.S. education system front and center of the public debate as government officials, parents, teachers try to decide what’s in the best interest of American students. Grant Hosford, co-founder and CEO at codeSpark, an online platform that teaches children how to code, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss education amid the pandemic.

“Our goal is not to create a generation of programmers so much as to create a generation of children who understand how software works and who could sit down with a programmer and problem-solve,” said Hosford.

“If you think about the world today, software runs almost everything we do, including our cars and our appliances. And so it’s increasingly important that kids understand how these things work and can think about problems that they’re interested in and how technology could help with those problems.”

codeSpark website — codeSpark

Through codeSpark, Hosford works with nonprofit organizations to help children who come from lower-income families gain internet access. He points out to Yahoo Finance that 18 million Americans do not have access to the internet, which he sees as unacceptable since the lion's share of U.S. education is currently remote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to what lies ahead for U.S. education, Hosford said he is hopeful about what the new administration could bring to the table.

“I hope to see from the new administration a national policy on internet access and device access. I think it may be the single biggest education issue of our time given the way the coronavirus has affected how learning happens,” said Hosford in another recent interview with Yahoo Finance.

"What I love so far about soon-to-be Secretary Cardona is his focus on early childhood education. We have so much research that shows that if we can get kids prepared for kindergarten and first grade, they do much better throughout their school career. So I love seeing the focus on that. I love seeing the focus on keeping college affordable that has become less and less affordable for many people around the country.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

