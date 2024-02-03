Internet access is not a luxury anymore; Congress must act keep Tennesseans connected

GFiber was founded on the principle that we need more ways to get better internet to more people.

No single effort has done more to make this a reality than the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Launched two years ago during the pandemic,

ACP has helped over 22 million households in the United States get in-home internet access, creating a truly connected generation across the country.

This has only become more important since then. Almost everything we do requires us to get online, from applying to a job or school, doing that job or going to school, booking doctors’ appointments, banking, watching TV, gaming and connecting with our friends and families.

If you can’t get online, you can’t get it done. Getting online is not a nice to have, it’s a need to have, and millions of people, including over 400,000 right here in Tennessee, rely on the ACP to get online.

Newly proposed legislation will help fill the funding gap

But just because these households have internet access now, it doesn’t mean they will be able to keep it. Without this vital funding program, many families, students, veterans, seniors are very much at risk of losing this essential connection.

Internet connection affects everything from work to school to banking.

The current funding for ACP will run out in late spring unless Congress takes action.

Despite being an almost universally popular bipartisan program with supporters at every level of government, there has been no additional funding allocated to ensure the ACP’s continuation. That means there’s a very good chance that a lot of people are going to lose their connections in the new year.

But there is hope. Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act of 2024, introduced on Jan. 10, directly addresses this funding gap, creating a budget to continue this program through the end of this year.

Tell Congress to act on behalf of all Americans

Please take a moment to let your elected officials know that you support fully funding this program. Internet access is an essential issue of equity in today’s world — we cannot move backward on broadening access without undercutting our economy and our progress as a country.

More: High-speed internet is coming to these Tennessee counties, thanks to federal, state grants

GFiber, and others across the telecom industry, have been making our support for ACP and the thousands of customers (both ours and others ISPs) who use this to ensure their households have access to the internet they need for daily life. Join us and add your voice to let Congress know you support this essential program.

Melani Griffith

Melani Griffith is the chief growth officer for GFiber, where she oversees the entire customer lifespan including brand and marketing, sales, digital, customer service, and public relations.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Broadband access: Congress must act to keep the internet accessible