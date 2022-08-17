Internet celebrity-slash-novice boxer Jake Paul says footage of him striking out in baseball is edited and he actually hit a homer

Jake Paul baseball fail. Photo by Jomboy Media

Jake Paul tweeted 10 years ago that baseball is "easy."

He found out in 2022 that it is anything but.

Keep scrolling to see video footage of Paul striking out — footage, he claims, is edited.

A tweet Jake Paul posted 10 years ago has come back to haunt him.

Video footage from Tuesday shows the internet celebrity and boxing novice striking out to three pitches in quick succession.

The 25-year-old can even be heard saying, "I've got this," just as he takes another swing, but he ultimately misses the ball completely.

Watch it right here:

Baseball, it turns out, is hard.

But if you spoke to Paul a decade ago, he might have said the opposite.

"Baseball is easy as fuck," he said in 2012.

Paul claims the video is edited. He said: "Alright, so the video of me missing all of the swings is edited, guys.

"I hit a home run but the cameras weren't rolling for that part," the creator added. "I hit it a couple of times. I'm better than that."

He then posted another video to Twitter to show what his "home run celebration" would look like.

Paul's failure to take the baseball world by storm took place before the Marlins-Padres game in San Diego, which Miami won 4-3.

Paul has a pro boxing record of four knockouts from five wins. He remains undefeated.

