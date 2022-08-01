Internet debates ‘cool perks’ at tech company: ‘I’d rather work from home’

A tech worker’s video about job perks sparked a debate on social media.

The U.S. has been undergoing what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation.” In 2022, over 4 million people have left their jobs each month – yes, that’s record-breaking. A recent report by McKinsey and Co. surveyed 13,000 people around the world, with 6,294 Americans.

About 40% of workers said they were considering quitting their jobs in the next few months. Experts believe it’s because workers are fed up with poor conditions, low pay and inflexible schedules, according to CNBC.

So when TikToker @vivviey showed off the so-called “perks” her company provided, some saw it as an upgrade from their job situations, while others detected a more specious undercurrent.

“Cook perks of working at a tech company,” the caption read.

Her job had free breakfast, a sandwich bar, unlimited snacks and a fully stocked fridge. It also had a hygiene station, hair tools and a pretty great view of the area.

Some users felt that this was a great way for employers to show support for their employees.

“I just don’t understand why other companies don’t adopt these like it’s a win-win for employer and employee,” a person commented.

“Stuff like this makes employees want to work hard and show up. But instead so many comp want to make workplaces hell,” another said.

“Take care of your employees they take care of you,” a TikToker replied.

However, other people felt like it was a trick to keep employees working longer for less money and cheap perks.

“This just encourages workers to arrive earlier and stay late hours, assimilating being at work with being at home. AKA a capitalist ploy,” someone suggested.

“I’d rather work from home than have all this tbh,” a user said.

“The perks are nice but can confuse people into thinking some free cereal remotely equates to fair compensation. They just want you at work longer,” another added.

