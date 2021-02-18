Internet groups, U.S. Chamber sue Maryland over digital advertising tax

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration picture
David Shepardson

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others in filing suit on Thursday to challenge Maryland's first-in-the nation new digital advertising tax.

The Chamber, the largest U.S. business group; the Internet Association, which represents dozens of tech companies; the Computer & Communications Industry Association; and NetChoice filed suit in U.S. District Court in Maryland seeking an injunction to block the new tax adopted last week by the state legislature over the veto of Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

The suit calls the law "a punitive assault on digital, but not print, advertising. It is illegal in myriad ways and should be declared unlawful and enjoined."

State lawmakers estimate the tax could raise as much as $250 million a year after it takes effect. Other states are also considering taxing digital advertising.

Maryland State Senate President Bill Ferguson told CNBC last week internet platforms benefit from state investments in public schools and should "contribute to the ongoing building of our civic society."

The suit argues the act will reduce "resources to support the creation and availability of high-quality ad-supported content, leaving the online field overrun by low-quality 'junk' content."

The suit also challenges the tax's "punitive character, including its severity (up to 10% of gross revenues) (and) its focus on extraterritorial conduct."

The law covers companies with global digital ad revenues of at least $100 million. Supporters have said it is aimed at the largest platforms like Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google.

The suit also argued Maryland's tax "exacerbates a foreign policy dispute with France and other European countries and makes it impossible for the federal government to speak with one voice on a matter of foreign policy."

France and other countries view digital service taxes as a way to raise revenue from the local operations of big tech companies which they say profit enormously from their markets while making only limited contributions to public coffers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Trail Blazers 126, Pelicans 124

    Damian Lillard recorded 43 points and a career-high tying 16 assists, including the go-ahead basket with 16.5 seconds remaining in regulation for the Trail Blazers as they defeated the Pelicans, 126-124. Zion Williamson tallied a career-high tying 36 points, along with six rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 18-10 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 12-16.

  • Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

    Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages, it said on Thursday. Using a sophisticated spying tool called Karma, which relied on a flaw in Apple's iMessage system, they accessed iPhones without requiring the targets to click on anything to establish a connection. While largely invisible to users, BlastDoor is present on iOS 14, the most recent version of Apple's iPhone operating system, and systems for all its other devices, company officials said.

  • Ex-FARC commanders accept Colombia war crimes accusations

    Former commanders from Colombia's demobilized FARC guerrillas on Thursday accepted accusations by a transitional justice court that they committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the group's 50-year war with the state. The ruling in January by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), created under the 2016 peace deal between the government and the rebels, was the first time the JEP attributed criminal responsibility for hostage-taking to former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • Jab but no tab: Israeli bar offers free drinks with vaccine shots

    An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says.

  • South Dakota AG who fatally struck man with car charged with misdemeanors, no felonies

    Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever, 55, on the side of a highway on Sept. 12.

  • Wall Street slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits were 861,000 last week, compared with 848,000 in the prior week, partly due to potential claims related to the temporary closure of automobile plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage. "The one part of the economy that has remained disappointing is clearly the employment picture," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • House panel to probe Texas power issues after winter storm, Pelosi says

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a House panel would examine the power issues in Texas after a deadly storm knocked out power to millions.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars

    Perseverance can now explore the Jezero Crater.

  • JetBlue rolls out new fare strategy to compete for both budget and business travel

    JetBlue Airways plans to strategically cut its basic economy fares to better compete with ultra low-cost carriers in key markets while boosting the benefits of standard and premium tickets by guaranteeing overhead bin space and eliminating change fees. Ultra low-cost carriers grew nearly 90% in JetBlue's markets in the three years before the pandemic and have continued to fly a significant amount of capacity over the past year. One competitor carrier overlapped with nearly half of JetBlue's U.S. and international routes, and around 80% in places like Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida before the pandemic, the company said.

  • 'Roaring Kitty,' MassMutual hit with lawsuit ahead of GameStop hearing

    The social media persona "Roaring Kitty", who became a key player in last month's frenzied rally in shares of GameStop Corp, is facing a lawsuit alleging he violated securities laws and caused "huge losses" for investors, just a day before he is set to testify before U.S. lawmakers. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit forums, allegedly hid his sophisticated financial training and duped retail traders into buying inflated stocks, according to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Gill is scheduled to testify on Thursday in Congress about the so-called "Reddit rally," which was hailed as a victory of the little guys against Wall Street hedge funds betting against GameStop and other struggling businesses.

  • Italian watchdog fines Facebook 7 million euros over improper data use

    Italy's competition watchdog has fined Facebook 7 million euros ($8.5 million) for not complying with a request to correct improper commercial practices in its treatment of user data, the regulator said on Wednesday. In November 2018, the antitrust body ruled that Facebook had not informed users properly about its collection and use of data. It fined the U.S. company 5 million euros ($5.5 million) and asked it to publish an amended statement on the homepage of its website for Italy, on the Facebook app, and on the personal page of each registered Italian user.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Stock Market Crash Warning

    The stock market is tracing out an almost identical pattern to the pre-Covid Crash of 2020. I doubt we will see another 35% decline, but a sharp and sudden plunge is possible.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • ECB Converges on Green Policy as Activists’ Patience Wears Thin

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are finally building a consensus about how they might start delivering on President Christine Lagarde’s ambition to combat climate change.After more than a year of debate about how to reconcile her push with the institution’s price-stability mandate, policy makers are closer to finding common ground. Rather than the controversial option of actively choosing to buy greener bonds, they’re likely to take account of the financial risks of carbon-intensive industries in their purchase programs.A shift in the ECB’s view on “brown” securities could have consequences for the collateral banks can use to obtain money from the institution, and its bond-purchase programs too. These include billions of euros of private-sector assets whose accumulation has long been criticized by activists for financing some of the world’s greatest corporate polluters.New protests outside the ECB in Frankfurt this week were a reminder of the political backdrop as the institution tries to forge a climate-friendly monetary policy at the same time as Europe pursues wider efforts to become the biggest global issuer of green debt.While the coronavirus crisis has slowed progress, signs of convergence emerged recently with comments by two leading Governing Council members laying the groundwork for a new policy that is likely to be evolutionary rather than anything radical.“We’re going to be stopping a long way short of the ECB actively getting involved in financing the quite extensive levels of investment that we need for a green transition,” said James Nixon, head of thematic research at Oxford Economics and a former ECB official.Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Klaas Knot, two officials driving the climate debate, both spoke out this month in favor of decarbonizing the ECB’s corporate-bond holdings, with the former adding that this should also apply to collateral.Villeroy, the Bank of France governor, suggested last week that the ECB could “tilt” purchases to favor securities aligned with commitments to reduce global warming, and factor climate risks into its risk management. His proposal is one of the most comprehensive yet formulated.Knot, the Dutch governor, said hours later that central banks could help unlock green investments by correcting the carbon bias in capital markets.ECB’s ‘Pusher’Such ideas would probably find Lagarde’s support. She prioritized climate change ever since taking the ECB’s helm 16 months ago, and described herself last week as a “pusher” on the topic. Underpinning that is her view that environmental phenomena can very much affect growth and inflation.Lagarde also says she’s realistic on what can be achieved, acknowledging the challenge posed by the strictures of her mandate. Critics of her push argue that deliberately favoring green assets and industries should be left to politicians rather than central bankers.Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is among more conservative officials, arguing that the ECB should factor climate change into its risk management, and should insist on bond issuers and rating agencies being more transparent. He opposes using monetary policy to pursue climate aims, for example by adopting a green bias.“It may well be that the Governing Council finds me way too ambitious,” Lagarde said at an event last week. “Maybe I will fail, but I sure want to try.”If officials can come to a common view on shifting away from carbon-tainted securities, that would already mark progress from the institution’s initial stance that policy should remain neutral. But for pressure groups, the shift looks glacial.“The climate crisis is unfolding at an alarming speed,” activists wrote in an open letter to the ECB this week, demanding that it cuts support for fossil-fuel corporations such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE.The ECB isn’t about to rush to any conclusions however. With climate change a part of its strategy review due to end after the summer, officials may still struggle to agree on a clear plan, not least because it takes time to devise a comprehensive way of assessing which companies are green enough to benefit from its policies.“All of these things are still two to three years away from materially coming to fruition,” said Nixon at Oxford Economics. “There’s still an awful lot that they have to sort out in terms of making it operational.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here Are All 10 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Been Buying

    Warren Buffett and the rest of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investing team typically don't discuss the stocks they buy and sell, so we have to rely on the quarterly glimpses of the portfolio we get from Berkshire's SEC filings.

  • Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; governor bans natural gas exports

    Texas oil producers and refiners remained shut for a fifth day on Wednesday after several days of blistering cold, and the governor ordered a ban on natural gas exports from the state to try to speed the restoration of power. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. Governor Greg Abbott directed Texas natural gas providers not to ship outside the state until Sunday and asked the state energy regulator to enforce his export ban.