The internet is having a lot of fun with Trump's "war on Democracy" speech fumble in Iowa

During a signature revved up speech delivered at the Whiskey River bar in Ankeny, Iowa on Saturday, Donald Trump said the quiet part out loud — as the expression goes — during a key moment of the campaign event, declaring, "We've been waging an all-out war on American democracy," and the internet is having a field day with it.

The slip-up took place as he was, per usual, railing against the 2020 election results, singing his own praises as "an outsider" who was elected to "stand up to those liars, looters, losers, crooks," faulting Democrats for not putting America first, which he feels that he did for the four years he was in office.

"That's why it was one of the great presidencies, they say," he speaks of himself. "Even the opponents sometimes say he did very well, I have to say. 'Take it back,' they scream. his people say 'Take it back.' From that day on, our opponents, a lot of opponents, but we've been waging an all-out war on American democracy."

After his comment, the internet flooded with memes echoing various deliveries of the sentiment "he really said that," such as one from @LocolopezNYC showing an illustration of Trump placing dynamite at the base of a statue with the word "Democracy" and the caption "No s**t."