Internet Hilariously Reacts to First-Ever Black Hole Photo: 'The Literal Embodiment of Evil'

Scientists have revealed the very first image of a black hole — and for some on social media, the glowing orange ring looks awfully familiar.

Black holes have extremely strong gravity, meaning anything that enters its event horizon, or point of no return, is swallowed up, according to NASA.

In the image released Wednesday, the black hole is outlined by an orange ring that’s actually emission from hot gas swirling near its event horizon.

For many, the blurry image called to mind various other objects, including the Xbox 360’s infamous Ring of Death, or the Eye of Sauron, an evil symbol featured in Lord of the Rings.

Others referenced the movie The Sixth Sense, joking that the hole looked like the film’s movie poster, while others still joked about what types of things were lurking inside the hole — or that it wasn’t actually a black hole at all.

The image, which has been praised by scientists as an “amazing accomplishment,” was captured by an international network of radio telescopes called the Event Horizon Telescope, according to NASA.

The black hole sits at the center of galaxy Messier 87, located nearly 55 million light-years away from Earth, and has a mass 6.5 billion times bigger than the sun.

“This is an amazing accomplishment by the EHT team,” said Paul Hertz, director of the astrophysics division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, according to NASA. “Years ago, we thought we would have to build a very large space telescope to image a black hole. By getting radio telescopes around the world to work in concert like one instrument, the EHT team achieved this, decades ahead of time.”

The photo of the black hole is blurry, but if you zoom and enhance then you can see its full destructive power pic.twitter.com/c1wPV0vmrC — Mark Doherty (@dohertymark) April 10, 2019

The Eye of Sauron is apparently now hiding in the middle of space waiting patiently for his return. https://t.co/8AgLpWygPC — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 10, 2019

In conclusion, I am attracted to the black hole because it is the literal embodiment of evil.



Thank you for coming to my TED Talk pic.twitter.com/Rkx5v6iwS3



— Connie Glynn (@connieglynn) April 10, 2019

I bet this black hole sees dead people pic.twitter.com/oarggaGg8e — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andymannion77) April 10, 2019

the first photo of a black hole reveals one of the universe's deepest secrets pic.twitter.com/L9qwjW2VnC — pgmemes (@pinenuts7) April 10, 2019

used my own backyard telescope to view the black hole and frankly I love it pic.twitter.com/sI0WA5HXBF — CK (@cranekicker) April 10, 2019

used Photoshop's shake reduction filter on the Black Hole photo and was amazed by the result#EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/RLBPyuIx3T — Paul Scott Canavan (@abigbat) April 10, 2019

Me as NASA Scientist: *procrastinates work as usual*



NASA Boss: Hey, did you get those black hole pictures yet?



Me: Uh, yeah....



*Takes picture of my breakfast and applies Gaussian blur x100* pic.twitter.com/7cgNXeYWa2











— Ammon Miller (@AmmonMiller) April 10, 2019