Internet phone provider engaged in 'dark patterns,' Federal Trade Commission says | BBB

“You can check out any time you like. But you can never leave.” FTC official Lesley Fair used that line from the Eagles’ Hotel California to describe a $100 million settlement with Internet phone provider Vonage. It’s the agency’s latest action in an ongoing battle against “dark patterns.”

The FTC describes dark patterns as sophisticated design practices that can trick or manipulate consumers into buying products or services or giving up their privacy. They include disguising ads to look like independent content, making it difficult for consumers to cancel subscriptions or charges, burying key terms or junk fees, and tricking consumers into sharing their data.

In Vonage’s case, the FTC says the company made it easy for consumers and businesses to sign up for its services, but very difficult to cancel them. Customers could sign up through the company’s website or by calling a toll-free number; but starting in 2017, Vonage required them to talk to a live “retention agent” to cancel. Customers who attempted to talk to an agent ran into numerous hurdles:

It was hard to find the cancellation number to call on Vonage’s website.

Customers who called the general customer service number found themselves “stuck in a dizzying frustrating do-si-do.”

The company reduced the hours the cancellation line was available, resulting in lengthy waits and dropped calls.

A Vonage employee said customers were “sent in a circle when they want to downgrade or remove the service.” A customer complained to the BBB that “I have two lines with Vonage. I have been trying to cancel these since March 2020. Every single time I have called, after 15-20 mins on hold, the call drops. I wait a few weeks and try again, repeat. They keep charging your card and give you no other way to cancel the account.”

The FTC further alleged that Vonage continued to charge people after they canceled and when the company did cancel service, it charged up to hundreds of dollars in early termination fees that weren’t properly disclosed.

In addition to paying the record-breaking $100 million in refunds to customers, Vonage agreed to stop unauthorized charges, simplify its cancellation process, and be upfront about how its subscription plans work. It must clearly disclose any requirement for customers who sign up for a free-trial to proactively cancel by a certain date to avoid recurring charges (known as “negative option marketing”).

If you’re considering a product or service, the FTC and BBB offer these tips:

Check out the company with the BBB and read online reviews to see what other people say about their experience with it.

Be sure you understand the company’s cancellation and refund policies. Be wary if you can’t find them or they’re more cumbersome than the sign-up process.

If you have to proactively cancel after a free-trial period, note the deadline on your calendar.

Watch out for another dark pattern – pre-checked boxes that give the company permission to continue charging you, sign you up for more products you have to pay for, or share your information with others. Uncheck a box if you don’t agree with what it says.

Randy Hutchinson

Ms. Fair, the FTC official, offered this advice to other businesses – “Make sure your ‘retention’ efforts aren’t heavy on the ‘tension’.”

Randy Hutchinson is the president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. Reach the BBB at 800-222-8754.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Internet phone provider engaged in 'dark patterns,' Federal Trade Commission says | BBB