New internet provider installing cables in Shelby

Residents may have noticed multi-colored flags in their yards and along city streets this week and wondered what is coming down the line.

Ripple Fiber, a fiber optic internet provider, is in the process of installing fiber in neighborhoods around Shelby.

The city of Shelby posted information about the process on its Facebook page.

“Ripple Fiber will be installing fiber optic cable in areas of Shelby for the next several months,” the post said. “A schedule of the work to be done, including streets and roads where work is being conducted can be accessed by visiting the city’s website www.cityofshelby.com/ and scrolling down to the News section."

If people have construction concerns or questions, they can contact Ripple Fiber at ripplefiber.com/contact or call 800-359-5767.

According to a Ripple Fiber FAQ section on the city website, the city cannot deny a provider looking to do business in the community. Interested cable or internet providers have to go through an approval process that involves encroachment agreements and site plans for each area.

“Once the town has received these items and the applicable fees, construction may begin,” the website said.

People do not have to use Ripple Fiber, but the new company will provide additional options for residents

Currently, Ripple is conducting work in the right-of-way easements and once construction and installation is completed, the company will begin the restoration process and repair any affected areas back to pre-construction condition.

According to Ripple’s website, they are a South Carolina company with offices located in Charlotte.

Ripple recently announced it had installed fiber internet in the Outer Banks to over 4,500 residents and had also expanded to Moore County

“Driving digital transformation across the world, fiber internet is a powerful solution that functions at the speed of light,” the website said. “It transmits data through light pulses and is less susceptible to outside interference, making the fiber optic connections uniquely durable and strong.”

According to LinkedIn, Ripple is one of the fastest-growing fiber internet companies in the nation.

Reporter Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: New internet provider installing cables in Shelby