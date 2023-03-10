Internet service provider Optimum moves office from Pineville to Alexandria

Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has moved their office from their Donohue Ferry location in Pineville to 1418 MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

Customers can pay bills, register for service, shop for mobile devices and accessories and receive assistance from a retail associate at this new location, states a press release. The stores will also offer "a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services."

“Optimum is committed to providing a high-quality, seamless shopping experience for residents in Louisiana and we look forward to delivering superior support and service to this community from our new retail stores," said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum.

On March 21, a ribbon cutting will be held followed by the recognition of two Alexandria businesses.

De'Laune De'Lors Jewelz & Boutique and Johnson & Johnson Realty of Cenla, LLC are receiving a $5,000 grant each. Optimum and parent company Altice USA partnered with the Coalition to Back Black Businesses, multi-year initiative to support Black-owned businesses.

In addition, through Optimum's partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, they have donated $10,000 to Acadian Elementary School in Alexandria.

In addition to the Alexandria store, Optimum also opened up a new store in Lake Charles.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Internet service provider Optimum moves from Pineville to Alexandria