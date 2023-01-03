Internet providers warn against EU plans to make Big Tech cover telcos costs

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels
Martin Coulter
·2 min read

By Martin Coulter

LONDON (Reuters) - A group representing internet service providers across Europe said on Tuesday that a proposal to make Big Tech companies pay towards telecom operators' network costs could create systemic weakness in critical infrastructure.

Telecom operators have been pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would see U.S. tech firms like Alphabet’s Google, Meta’s Facebook, and Netflix bear some of the costs of Europe's telecoms network, arguing that they drive much of the region’s internet traffic.

In September, European Commission’s industry chief Thierry Breton said he would launch a consultation on so-called “fair share" payments in early 2023, before proposing legislation.

Now, the European Internet Exchange Association (Euro-IX) said the proposals risked reducing the quality of service for internet users across Europe, and could "accidentally create new systemic weaknesses" in critical infrastructure, in a letter addressed to the European Commission's industry chief Thierry Breton and the Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

"The internet is a complex ecosystem, and it is policy-makers who are ultimately responsible for systemic effects resulting from policy choices," wrote Bijal Sanghani, managing director of Euro-IX.

Sanghani added that legislators should not prioritise "administrative rules [over] technical necessity or a high-quality internet" for those in Europe.

Critics of the proposed SPNP (Sending Party Network Pays) model have warned the so-called "traffic tax" could lead content-driven platforms like Facebook and other social media platforms to route their services via ISPs (internet service providers) outside of the EU.

This could have a knock-on effect for users in Europe, with platforms potentially compromising quality and security for the sake of avoiding fees. Alternatively, they could pay the fees, but pass the costs onto end-users.

Opponents also argue the proposals undermine the bloc’s rules on net neutrality, under which ISPs cannot block or throttle traffic to prioritise some services over others.

In June, a coalition of digital rights activists warned that introducing SPNP rules "would undermine and conflict with core net neutrality protections" in the European Union.

In a letter signed by 34 NGOs from 17 countries, critics said telecom companies were already compensated by their own customers, and accused them of pushing for charges on traffic usage because "they simply want to be paid twice for the same service".

The European Commission was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Fidelity Asset Manager 50% (FASMX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FASMX

  • Elephants: Covid and ethics reshape Thailand's tourism industry

    Covid-19 and ethical concerns are drastically reshaping the industry in Thailand.

  • Editorial: The fight over reproductive rights will play out in the states and courts in 2023

    Voters got abortion rights guaranteed in every state where they tried a ballot measure. The fight is just warming up.

  • Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state's 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018 after serving as a state lawmaker for 14 years, won reelection in November by defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by nearly 11 percentage points. Alongside her on Sunday were other top Democratic leaders, including newly reelected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

  • 78 members of the 117th Congress violated a federal conflicts-of-interest and financial transparency law

    Congress debated banning lawmakers from trading individual stocks, but Democratic leaders never brought a bill up for a vote.

  • New mate for bereaved beaver in Forest of Dean

    The two beavers are showing signs that they are forming a pair, conservationists say.

  • Verizon Is Down 36% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Low-beta stocks are typically less volatile than the broader stock market, making them popular with conservative investors when the market gets bumpy. Verizon's fall isn't completely unmerited, but don't be so quick to write off the stock for next year and beyond. The stock's valuation is pricing in a lot of pessimism, and there are legitimate reasons to be excited instead.

  • Russians cause over US$35 billion worth of damage to Ukraines ecology

    Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov reported that the Russian occupiers caused damage to the Ukrainian ecology in the amount of US$35.3 billion. Source: Reznikov on Twitter Quote: "The damage to the ecology caused by Russia is estimated at $35.

  • Trump says 'abortion issue' is why Republicans underperformed in the 2022 midterms

    Donald Trump said the GOP's lackluster 2022 midterm results weren't his fault. He blamed anti-abortion supporters for failing to campaign hard enough.

  • Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named

    Two victims of the Gold Coast helicopter collision were a couple who only got married last year.

  • Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't have capital punishment. Morawiecki, a practicing Catholic, made the comments late Monday during a public question-and-answer session with Facebook users.

  • National park in Florida shut down after hundreds of migrants make landfall

    A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said.

  • Montgomery airport reopens after American Airlines employee killed

    Montgomery Regional Airport has resumed operations. American Airlines on Sunday released luggage for pickup by passengers of flight 3408.

  • The airlines that have never had a single crash

    Remember the famous scene in Rain Man during which Dustin Hoffman’s character refuses to fly by any airline other than Qantas on the basis of its impeccable safety record? You probably won’t if you watched it on a plane: the scene was cut from one version shown in the skies over fears that it might alarm passengers (Qantas, of course, stuck to the original).

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • Biden plans to renominate stalled picks for key federal posts on Tuesday

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans on Tuesday to renominate his picks for a slate of federal posts including nominees to head the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Aviation Administration, ambassador to India and a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) member, a White House official said. The selections stalled last year in the Senate which was split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties.

  • Cuban influx forces U.S. Park Service to close Florida islands

    (Reuters) -The U.S. National Park Service closed Dry Tortugas National Park off the Florida Keys for several days starting on Monday after 300 immigrants had arrived on the islands in recent days, overwhelming first responders. "Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park," the Park Service said in a statement announcing the closure to the public. Cuba is experiencing a historic exodus of people fleeing the Communist-governed island nation amid extended economic hardship.

  • Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says

    At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff's office described on Monday as a “crisis." Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West.

  • Investing: ‘It’s extremely important to manage your emotion,’ financial adviser says

    Echo Wealth Management Financial Adviser Echo Huang joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain how investors should prepare for a potential recession in 2023, asset allocation, and investment tips to consider.

  • JPMorgan, Citi among firms facing potential divestment by Kentucky over energy 'boycott'

    State government entities must notify the Treasurer of direct or indirect holdings in the companies in the list. Republicans have been ramping up pressure on the finance industry over what they say are their increasingly aggressive environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.