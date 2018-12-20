The internet roasts Trump for saying the wall will be made of 'artistically designed steel slats'

As of lunchtime Thursday, Capitol Hill was still in chaos over an impending government shutdown unless Trump abandons his demand for border wall funding. Meanwhile, Twitter users were still having fun with Trump's declared logistics of the proposed wall.

On Tuesday night, as all of this debate was really heating up, Trump dropped this pair of tweets over his demands for the wall and what, exactly, he envisioned it would look like.

The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall - but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

That's right, not a concrete wall, but "artistically designed steel slats."

Trump then doubled-down on the slats on Thursday morning, ahead of the fight in D.C.

The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

That ... sounds an awful lot like what's already built along some of the border and not like the big menacing wall Trump once promised. Here he is in 2016 describing what he had in mind at the time, just to jog your memory.

So what did Twitter think of Trump's newly coined description? Well, some were less than impressed.

But they weren't done. While pundits debated the merits of the wall, Twitter users took Trump's unique turn of phrase — "artistically designed steel slats" — and ran with it.

Artistically designed steel slats pic.twitter.com/yt801SFw3F — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) December 19, 2018

One man's Steel Slats (Wall) is another man's fence. pic.twitter.com/uGxIPQKEJH — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 20, 2018

ONE PERFECT SHOT: Artistically Designed Steel Slats (2016) pic.twitter.com/QXZZhMsvaB — Beano (@RealBeano) December 19, 2018

When Americans hear we're not building a concrete wall but we're going to build artistically designed steel slats that you can see through. pic.twitter.com/zub9X3mxvC — American Lad 🇺🇸 (@AmericazLad) December 20, 2018

What are we gonna build?



AESTHETICALLY TASTEFUL STEEL SLATS !!!!!!



Who’s gonna pay for it?



THE NET GROWTH RESULTING FROM A MILDLY RENEGOTIATED TRADE DEAL!!!!











— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 20, 2018

"artistically designed steel slats" is my new band name. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 19, 2018

The biased media should stop claiming that so many Trump associates are being sent to jail. They’re just moving to rooms with artistically designed steel slats that you can see through. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 19, 2018

IT'S GOING TO HAVE ARTISTICALLY DESIGNED SLATS! pic.twitter.com/MrYNxrFj6c — The GOP is Destroying America #TrumpForPrison2020 (@wmd404) December 20, 2018

For the time being, nothing, not a wall or a fence or a bunch of slats, is getting built, no matter what that GoFundMe campaign claims. But that won't keep Trump from making these sorts of bizarre tweets or the jokes from spilling out all over the internet while our dysfunctional federal government grinds to another halt.