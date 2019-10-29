The Internet Wouldn't Be the Same Without These 11 Women

This week, as Popular Mechanics celebrates the 50th anniversary of the development of the internet, we honor the women who helped shape the way we connect with the world around us. They were early programmers, computer engineers, and even librarians who broke barriers and developed technology that would forever touch our lives.

From Ada Lovelace to Grace Hopper to the hidden figures of the internet like Dorothy Vaughan and Ida Holz, these incredible women deserve recognition for their groundbreaking contributions.