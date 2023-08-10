How internships build skills, launch careers, but they're not accessible to everyone

Surveyed college students who had not had an internship said the most common reasons preventing this was the need to work at their current paid job, a heavy course load and a lack of internships in their discipline or field.

Internships build skills, launch careers and enrich lives. We would know. We’re interns. Internships are a crucial step for college students to enter the workforce, but what we also know is that many internships require sacrifices that some students just can’t make. Accessibility to internships can be a major barrier for students looking to break into the workforce.

According to a 2019 study from the University of Wisconsin, the surveyed college students who had not had an internship said the most common reasons preventing this was the need to work at their current paid job, a heavy course load and a lack of internships in their discipline or field.

Internships help develop the next generation of the workforce, so they must become more accessible and easier to obtain for college students who cannot afford to be unpaid or take time off from school. If my internship at The Oklahoman was unpaid, we wouldn’t have been able to take the offer (and, Alexia says her mother would’ve lost it if she asked for even more money for McDonald’s lunch break runs). This will benefit the student obtaining an internship, of course, but also the field they’re pursuing as it will gain another experienced worker.

Internships help students gain exposure to their field and make crucial connections. By interacting and learning from experts in the field, you can observe them at work and get career advice from them. By forming these connections, you also can create a network that could be the deciding factor for getting a stable job in the future. Internships are an important step for students to start making a name for themselves.

With every story we’ve worked on at The Oklahoman, we found mentors, friends and inspirations in the rest of the newsroom. Editors who demonstrate great leadership, mentors with endless guidance and support, and fellow reporters who always made me feel at home in the newsroom through their kindness and encouragement. From writing hard-hitting news stories to silly newsroom lessons from the other reporters — pro tip: Always check your paycheck and never pass up free food in the break room — we learned that creating a community and network of support in your field is important for success later down the line.

Internships also are important for building students’ resumes. For nearly all fields, employers expect students to come in with experience. To be competitive in the job field, a diverse portfolio proves that candidates have a wide breadth of knowledge in their field and a true interest to seek out learning opportunities. Internships are intended to give students learning experiences directly in the field while also giving them the space to make mistakes, learn and grow.

Over the course of this summer, we have had the opportunity to explore various aspects of being a news reporter and have been given the freedom and flexibility to explore our creativity and interests as writers. We worked on ideas that we long wanted to explore, such as summer book accessibility for children in marginalized communities, as well as engage with topics we had little to no experience covering, such as crime when a city water employee threatened to contaminate Oklahoma City’s water source. Every moment has been a learning experience.

Overall, internships provide real-world experience in the field you want to pursue. We’ve been able to expand the scope of our reporting and understand our career path on a more professional level. We’ve spoken to reporters and editors who come from various cities with experience at multiple news organizations. We covered a range of topics from naloxone distribution in the state to an estranged coot at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. Throughout this experience, it’s allowed us to really understand that journalism is certainly the career path we want to pursue, and it’s important that college students on other career paths have the opportunity to come to this conclusion through an internship as well.

Internships are a fundamental, crucial building block to a successful career. They’re the entry on your resume that employers are looking for. These experiences shouldn’t be gatekept by solely the college students who can afford it. We’re so grateful for our time at The Oklahoman; we have been able to grow, learn, write and serve our community, but we want to ensure that everyone is able to access the same opportunities. Internships must be made more accessible for the sake of the next generation of workers.

Alexia Aston

Anusha Fathepure

Alexia Aston and Anusha Fathepure are students at the University of Oklahoma. Alexia Aston is from Clinton, and Anusha Fathepure is from Stillwater. They have been summer news interns at The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Internships help develop next generation of the workforce