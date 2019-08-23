Interparfums SA (EPA:ITP): The Best Of Both Worlds

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Interparfums SA (EPA:ITP), there's is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Interparfums here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

In the previous year, ITP has ramped up its bottom line by 18%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did ITP outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Personal Products industry expansion, which generated a 5.9% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. ITP's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ITP seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.65x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ENXTPA:ITP Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that ITP is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.6%. ITP has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ENXTPA:ITP Historical Dividend Yield, August 23rd 2019 More

