Interparfums SA (EPA:ITP): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

The latest earnings release Interparfums SA's (EPA:ITP) announced in April 2019 signalled that the business benefited from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 18%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts view Interparfums's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the coming year seems rather subdued, with earnings climbing by a single digit 7.9%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates generating double digit 18% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €60m by 2022.

Although it is helpful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial gauging the rate at which the company is rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Interparfums's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.2%. This means, we can expect Interparfums will grow its earnings by 8.2% every year for the next few years.

