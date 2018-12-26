Is Interparfums SA’s (EPA:ITP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Interparfums SA’s (EPA:ITP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Interparfums’s P/E ratio is 30.54. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.3%.

See our latest analysis for Interparfums

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Interparfums:

P/E of 30.54 = €32.5 ÷ €1.06 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Interparfums’s earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 19%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

How Does Interparfums’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Interparfums has a higher P/E than the average company (20.4) in the personal products industry.

ENXTPA:ITP PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

That means that the market expects Interparfums will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Interparfums’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Interparfums’s €136m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Interparfums’s P/E Ratio

Interparfums has a P/E of 30.5. That’s higher than the average in the FR market, which is 13.6. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.