Interpol Issues Red Notice for Do Kwon: Report
Interpol has issued a red notice for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Kwon has yet to issue a statement via Twitter, but in prior tweets he has maintained that Terraform Labs is defending itself in multiple jurisdictions.
"Unless we are friends, have plans to meet, or are involved in a GPS-based Web3 game you have no business knowing my GPS coordinates,” Kwon tweeted earlier.
It was thought that Kwon was in Singapore, where he maintains a residence, but police have confirmed that he's not there.
Prosecutors in South Korea have previously said that Kwon was "obviously on the run" and not cooperating with investigators.
