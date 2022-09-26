Interpol Issues Red Notice for Do Kwon: Report

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

Interpol has issued a red notice for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • Kwon has yet to issue a statement via Twitter, but in prior tweets he has maintained that Terraform Labs is defending itself in multiple jurisdictions.

  • "Unless we are friends, have plans to meet, or are involved in a GPS-based Web3 game you have no business knowing my GPS coordinates,” Kwon tweeted earlier.

  • It was thought that Kwon was in Singapore, where he maintains a residence, but police have confirmed that he's not there.

  • Prosecutors in South Korea have previously said that Kwon was "obviously on the run" and not cooperating with investigators.

