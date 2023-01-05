Interpol says a top human trafficker arrested in Sudan

·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — An Eritrean national described as one of ‘’the world’s most wanted″ human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday.

The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.

He was arrested on Sunday in a ″major international police operation led by the United Arab Emirates, based on information shared via Interpol,″ said a statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, published by The Khaleej Times.

A breakthrough in the manhunt came when UAE authorities began closely tracking Habtemariam's organization and members of his family, uncovering money laundering patterns that led them to Sudan, the agency said. Interpol first began monitoring Habtemariam’s activities in 2019.

Habtemariam had been the subject of two Interpol red notices, one from Ethiopia and the other from the Netherlands, the agency said. Dutch authorities accused Habtemariam of running a camp in Libya that housed thousands of migrants.

Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better quality of life in Europe. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Human traffickers have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the country’s lengthy land borders with six nations.

In a tweet posted by the UAE’s Interior Minister Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi, the international operation lasted nine months and also involved Dutch, Ethiopian and Sudanese authorities, Interpol said.

“Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our police officers, the world’s most wanted human trafficker will no longer be able to commit his despicable actions,″ al-Suwaidi said.

Sudanese police did not respond to requests for comment.

Habtemariam had previously escaped from custody in Ethiopia while on trial on people smuggling charges in 2020. Ethiopian authorities later convicted him in absentia and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine leader cites stable ties on visit to Beijing

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cited stable ties with China during a visit to Beijing in which he has sought to downplay territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Disputes linger however over islands and waters in the strategic South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. In a video address released by his office Wednesday, Marcos said the sides discussed “what we can do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have.”

  • Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military

    The Czech government on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at bringing defense spending at the required NATO goal of 2% of gross domestic product as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said the move would“ensure a stable and transparent financing of big defense strategic projects in the future." Cernochova said the war in Ukraine “made it clear we have to be ready for the current and future conflicts and that's why a fast modernization of the army is absolutely necessary.”

  • Change Addressing Disparity for Black Kidney Patients Takes Effect

    New policy allows for waiting time adjustments for those disadvantaged by the use of race-based measures of kidney health

  • Woman denies aiding female genital mutilation of girl, 4

    She is accused of involvement in the genital mutilation of a four-year-old British girl in Kenya.

  • Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper

    Lebanon's military tribunal on Thursday charged seven suspects in last month's attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire, officials said. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. The wounded peacekeeper was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.

  • Police, SWAT on scene of standoff in Springfield; Elementary school placed on lockdown

    Police and SWAT are currently on scene of a standoff in Springfield.

  • Russian-appointed puppet leader of Donetsk Pushilin denies Putins "truce"

    Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the separatist militants in the temporarily occupied region of Donetsk, the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People's Republic - ed.], has claimed that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, implemented the "Christmas truce" for Orthodox Christians (Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on 6-7 January - ed.

  • Black Sheep Files Class Action Claiming Universal ‘Unlawfully Retained’ $750 Million in Royalties

    The influential 1990s hip-hop duo alleges Universal Music Group struck a "sweetheart" deal with Spotify that "shortchanged" thousands of artists

  • Seffner crash

    Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.

  • US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

    The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’ capital of Honiara on the site of a former U.S. consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees at a cost of $1.8 million per year.

  • Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov

    Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft shied away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a political rival Thursday as she formally entered the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky. Craft, a longtime GOP activist who has quickly shown her fundraising prowess, vowed to combat the state's relentless drug-addiction problems if elected. Craft's resume includes roles as the U.S. ambassador to Canada and later as the U.S. envoy to the United Nations during Trump's presidency.

  • Here are the states with the longest life expectancy

    Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study. A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020. That number is about four years higher than…

  • 3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

    Police say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28 after police found them with multiple gun switches, a machine gun, and multiple other illegal and stolen items, including 151 oxycodone pills.

  • Arlington police officer investigating wreck struck by hit-and-run driver on Interstate 20

    A hit-and-run driver accused of striking an Arlington police officer has been arrested.

  • Massive storm poses lethal danger for homeless people. California is scrambling to help

    As California braces for a massive storm this week, city leaders are rushing to bring homeless individuals into shelter.

  • Former SPD officer involved in fatal shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida

    A Clay County Sheriff's deputy arrested former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson on Jan. 1 at the Orange Park Mall after witnesses said Ferguson stole three watches.

  • Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

    The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

  • Tennesseans cannot wait for the state to fix the Department of Children Services | Column

    The failure to stop children from being traumatized over and over again in state custody shows a failure of imagination.

  • Marijuana addiction is a real thing. This is what NJ should know | Opinion

    Despite the growing number of people who buy and use marijuana, it is, in fact, an addictive substance, and it’s important to understand the risks.

  • House Adjourns as Deal on McCarthy Speaker Bid Remains Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House adjourned Wednesday night after Kevin McCarthy and GOP dissidents failed to reach a deal on the California Republican’s languishing bid to become speaker. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosUS a