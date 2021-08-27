After interpreter is killed, veteran helps another
After a former interpreter was killed by the Taliban, an Army veteran is doing what he can to help another stay safe in Germany (Aug. 27)
After a former interpreter was killed by the Taliban, an Army veteran is doing what he can to help another stay safe in Germany (Aug. 27)
Dashcam video shows explosion near Rural and Ray roads in Chandler. Find the latest information on this story at ABC15.com. Video: Matthew Lee.
The Academy Award winner shared images on social media of herself practicing her craft in a large field and posing with her target
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature on Aug. 25, and she got candid about mom "Mama June" Shannon and scrutiny of the teen's body.
From Boston Rob and Amber Mariano to Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting, here are all of the pairs from the reality show that are going strong.
This TV appearance took place less than two weeks after the band arrived in America for the first time
“The Goldbergs” will incorporate the death of George Segal into its season premiere episode, which has traditionally been a tribute to a classic movie from the 1980s, the era the ABC comedy is set in. “He passed away two days before we wrapped for the season, so we couldn’t address it,” star Wendi McLendon-Covey said on Thursday during the Television Critics Association press tour. “Our first episode of season nine — it’s tradition every time we open a season, it’s always a movie tribute — so I
1965 Rolling Stones classic was part of the Grateful Dead's live repertoire, but Dead and Company had never played it before
The writer initially left out the infamous moment, where Lewinsky reportedly flashed her thong to Clinton, because she feared "retraumatizing Monica."
Here's how one of the tallest bodybuilders in the world came to be a stand-in for the relatively slender actor.
Following the 1994 cult classic starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, Anne Rice's novel is getting a second shot on screen, with multiple Game of Thrones alums attached.
Oh no! 😅
"Sir, he's gorgeous."
Even his wife thought he was being too "harsh."
By Thursday evening in Beijing, Zhao's name was removed from all the works she starred in on major Chinese video platforms like Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Youku.
“Star Trek: Prodigy,” the latest addition to the expanding universe of “Trek” series on Paramount Plus, is adding sci-fi heavyweights John Noble (“Fringe”) and Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”) to its series regular cast, the streamer announced on Thursday. Noble will voice the animated series’ lead villain, known as the Diviner, who rules the mining asteroid of […]
Downton Abbey devotées, we have good news and bad news, so let’s start with the good: The sequel to the...
From Britney Spears to Samuel L. Jackson.View Entire Post ›
This boy mom intended the video to be a joke, but not everyone found it funny.
JoJo Siwa‘s upcoming stint on Dancing With the Stars will make series history, as she’ll be part of the show’s first-ever same-sex couple. As confirmed by DWTS EP Andrew Llinares during the show’s Television Critics Association press tour panel on Thursday, Siwa will be paired with a female professional partner for the duration of her […]
Rolling Stones and fans post condolences upon the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who Keith Richards recalled once punched Mick Jagger in the face.