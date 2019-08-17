Would The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Be Valuable To Income Investors?

Is The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a eight-year payment history and a 4.7% yield, many investors probably find Interpublic Group of Companies intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Interpublic Group of Companies for its dividend - read on to learn more.

NYSE:IPG Historical Dividend Yield, August 17th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Interpublic Group of Companies paid out 53% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A payout ratio above 50% generally implies a business is reaching maturity, although it is still possible to reinvest in the business or increase the dividend over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies's cash payout ratio in the last year was 30%, which suggests dividends were well covered by cash generated by the business. It's positive to see that Interpublic Group of Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Interpublic Group of Companies's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Interpublic Group of Companies has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Interpublic Group of Companies has net debt of 2.33 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 7.33 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Interpublic Group of Companies, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that Interpublic Group of Companies paid its first dividend at least eight years ago. Its dividend has not fluctuated much that time, which we like, but we're conscious that the company might not yet have a track record of maintaining dividends in all economic conditions. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.24 in 2011, compared to US$0.94 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time.