Interpublic Group of Companies' (NYSE:IPG) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.31

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of March to $0.31. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.3%.

Interpublic Group of Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Interpublic Group of Companies was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Interpublic Group of Companies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Interpublic Group of Companies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Interpublic Group of Companies' Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Interpublic Group of Companies that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

