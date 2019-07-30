Interpump Group (BIT:IP) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Interpump Group S.p.A. (BIT:IP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Interpump Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Interpump Group had €486.4m of debt, up from €432.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €104.8m in cash leading to net debt of about €381.6m.

How Strong Is Interpump Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Interpump Group had liabilities of €489.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €400.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €104.8m in cash and €330.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €454.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Interpump Group has a market capitalization of €2.73b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Interpump Group's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 68.3 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Interpump Group grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Interpump Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Interpump Group's free cash flow amounted to 43% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.