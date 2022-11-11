Interra Resources (SGX:5GI) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Interra Resources (SGX:5GI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Interra Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$7.8m ÷ (US$51m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Interra Resources has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Interra Resources' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Interra Resources' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Interra Resources' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Interra Resources is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 19% on its capital. In addition to that, Interra Resources is employing 41% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 21%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Interra Resources has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Interra Resources' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Interra Resources' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 43% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Interra Resources you'll probably want to know about.

While Interra Resources may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

