YouTube/Creative Loafing Tampa BayTampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor has been placed on leave after body-cam footage emerged, showing that she pulled the “don’t you know who I am” card when she and her hubby were stopped for cruising around town in a golf cart with no license plates.Mayor Jane Castor announced the move on Friday, just a day after local paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay published footage they said they obtained after “weeks of targeted public records requests.”“Police Chief Mary O'C