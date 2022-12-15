Interracial And Gay Marriage Was Codified. But What About Disabled Marriage Equality?

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, effectively codifying rights for same-sex and interracial marriages into law. But the historic legislation left out some groups, such as disabled people, who are still fighting for marriage equality.

Activists and members of the disability community are pointing out that a disabled person is unable to marry a non-disabled person without risking the loss of their federal benefits.

Now let's get marriage equality for disabled people 🏼#CripTheVotehttps://t.co/JCILKgTkuR — See Mia Roll (@SeeMiaRoll) December 13, 2022

Incredibly important and powerful thread and reminder that there is still work to do on marriage equality — and yet to protect the lives and livelihoods of the disability community it had to wait #CripTheVotehttps://t.co/JiuDRZjjH2 — Sam Wasserman (he/him) (@SamWasserman_) December 14, 2022

Many disabled people rely on programs such as Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which both provide a monthly stipend to meet basic living needs. The New York Times reported that about 4 million Americans receive SSI. A recipient of SSDI is designated as a “disabled adult child” (DAC) of 18 or older whose benefits are linked to their parents’ Social Security.

According to the Disability Rights and Education Fund (DREF), those who receive SSDI can also receive Medicare and Medicaid, which provide essential services that aren’t covered by private health insurance. But people with disabilities who receive these benefits are faced with a “marriage penalty,” forcing them to live separately from their spouses in order to keep receiving these lifesaving benefits.

If an SSI or SSDI recipient were to marry a non-disabled person or someone who has a higher income, they would run the risk of losing their stipend, Medicare and Medicaid, according to DREF. Even two SSI recipients who get married would face a 25% reduction in benefits.

It'd be really cool if they followed up the Respect for Marriage Act with some Social Security reforms that allowed disabled people to, you know, get married and keep our benefits — Tyler Vile (@TylerVile) December 14, 2022

Happy that the #RespectForMarriageAct passed but remember that disabled people still can’t get married without risking losing their benefits and services! Let’s fix this next! #LGBTQIA#disability — Finley (@FinsMenagerie) December 14, 2022

Wrong. Love doesn’t really win until it wins for all of us including disabled and Interabled couples. “No one should be discriminated against because who they love.” Wow! Where is your name on The Marriage Equality for Disabled Adults Act @DorisMatsuihttps://t.co/ynVF8dIleZhttps://t.co/Q0IGWjb7Eh — Lori (@Lorieslaw) December 9, 2022

Efforts have been made to omit these penalties. For example, Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s Marriage Equality for Disabled Adults Act would eliminate the requirement that a DAC beneficiary must remain unmarried to receive SSDI and health care. The bill was introduced by the California Democrat in January and is in committee, according to Forbes.

