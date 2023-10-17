Interrogation video of initial arrest shows accused gunman in Jared Bridegan murder plot

Video from the interrogation room of the accused triggerman in the ambush shooting death of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach was released this week.

In March, Henry Tenon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as the gunman in Bridegan's February 2022 death after the 33-year-old dropped off his twin son and daughter at his ex-wife's home. Nearly 10 hours of video evidence against Tenon was released by the State Attorney's Office.

Tenon, 62, was pulled over for speeding on Edgewood Avenue on Aug. 18, 2022. And while officers let him think it was a simple traffic stop, they were already building their case against him in the murder plot of the Microsoft executive from St. Augustine. Bridegan had a tumultuous relationship and bitter divorce from Shanna Gardner, who along with her husband Mario Fernandez Saldana were later arrested as well.

Police body camera footage recorded one of the officer's phone calls confirming the plan was to tell Tenon that he was caught in a traffic violation.

"Do you still want the all habitual traffic offender ruse? You still want me to tell him that," could be heard being spoken by one of the officers.

Instead of going to jail, Tenon is taken to the State Attorney's Office where detectives show pictures of him driving specific vehicles all across Jacksonville. The images were recorded by license plate readers. His pickup truck had been seen on video around the time of the shooting and led investigators to him.

"So here's what's up," one of the detectives tells Tenon, "today's the most important day of your life, I'm going to shoot you straight, you have tough decisions to make. But there's only one right answer."

Detectives begin to question Tenon about inconsistencies in his story. The audio on the tape from the interrogation room is cut out for more than two straight hours while a large black square redacts evidence that is shown to Tenon.

After nearly five hours inside the interrogation room, Tenon asks for an attorney. "There ain't nothing else I can give you," he says. Tenon is left alone in the room for another hour before he is taken to jail.

Tenon was initially charged after the traffic stop with possession of a weapon by a felon and driving with a suspended or revoked license on a third or subsequent conviction. A shotgun had been found in his trunk, according to the arrest report.

He sat in jail for five months before he was officially charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse. The latter offense was due to Bridegan's 2-year-old daughter being in the car at the time of the attack, although she was not harmed.

Tenon, who had rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, has nine arrests in Jacksonville on minor offenses, according to court records. He also is a felon in Georgia where he had two DUIs in 2013 and 2014.

By agreeing to plead guilty in the Bridegan case and to testify against the others, Tenon will be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison and up to life, according to the plea agreement. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Monday marked exactly 20 months since Bridegan was gunned down in the middle of a Jacksonville Beach road not far from his ex-wife's home. Police said he had stopped to move a tire from the road when he was shot.

Gardner and Fernandez Saldana are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse. Gardner, 36, remains in custody in the state of Washington where she had moved and is awaiting extradition back to Jacksonville. Court records show Fernandez Saldana, 35, has a pretrial hearing planned for Oct. 26.

Florida Times-Union Metro Editor Scott Butler contributed to this report.

This story first appeared on Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Henry Tenon interrogation video released in Jared Bridegan murder