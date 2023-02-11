Interrogation video released of former Jacksonville pastor facing sexual battery charges

Action News Jax has obtained interrogation video of a former pastor facing sexual battery charges. The discovery video is of Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, when he spoke with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives. The video, which is part of the prosecution’s evidence against Dyal, comes after he and two other men, Jerome Teschendorf and Vernon Williamson, were arrested in March, 2022.

That’s when JSO said an investigation revealed both long-term sexual and physical abuse of minors in their church that spanned over 30 years.

At one point in the video Dyal asks detectives what they are suggesting in their questioning. When the detective brings up sexual abuse of minors Dyal says, “That is not true. Not by me. If there was, you’ll have to tell me who. The detective follows up with, “it was you.”

The former pastor charged with sexual battery consistently denied doing anything wrong and claims his innocence in the video.

“I deny any sexual abuse with anybody, at any time,” says Dyal. “Young, old, or otherwise.”

In the two hour long footage, Dyal eventually says he’s going to need an attorney. He also prayed and talked to himself after detectives left the room.

“78-years-old and having to go through such as this,” said Dyal to himself in the than empty interrogation room. “I’ve served you honorably, Lord. Not perfectly, but honorably.

“Well it’ll all end in shame. I guess that’s how it’ll be. Just amazing,” Dyal said.

Dyal eventually walked out in handcuffs.

“You are being arrested tonight,” one of the detectives tells Dyal. Dyal responds, “I figured as much.” She continues by finishing her sentence saying, “for sexual battery.”

A search warrant was also served at the church.

Dyal is being held without bond, his next court date is Feb. 28. Teschendorf and Williamson are also still held at the Duval county jail.

